Zwigato star Kapil Sharma attends Busan film festival with wife Ginni Chatrath, director Nandita Das

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma attended the Asia premiere of his upcoming film Zwigato at the 27th Busan International film festival in South Korea. Kapil was accompanied by his director Nandita Das, wife Ginni Chatrath, and co-star Shahana Goswami.

The ace comedian shared some moments from the premiere on his social media, and the photos from the premiere went viral in no time. In a carousel post, Kapil posted a selfie where he is posing with his three lucky ladies. Sharma looked dapper in an all-black suit, and he shared the photos with the caption, "Gangs of #busan #zwigato #biff #busaninternationalfilmfestival #southkorea #film #happiness #gratitude."

Here's the post

Earlier in September Zwigato premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022, under the 'Contemporary World Cinema' section. The film is a social satire on the food delivery economy in India aptly titled Zwigato combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. Directed by Nandita Das, and produced by Applause Entertainment, Zwigato highlights the struggle of a common man.

Talking about Zwigato, it puts the spotlight on the lives of the common people in the emerging socio-economic reality in a digital India where hire-and-fire is fast becoming the norm. Highlighting the role of the oncoming gig economy, the film - set in Bhubaneswar - revolves around factory manager Manas, played by Kapil Sharma, who loses his job with the onset of COVID-19.

To support his family of five, including his wife Pratima, played by Shahana Goswami, two children, and his ageing mother, Manas manages to find the job of a food-delivery boy with the app called Zwigato. Till now content to be a housewife, Pratima too tries to find a job, including that of a masseuse. As he zooms around the city on his bike with the app`s signature backpack slung around his shoulders, the stress and chaotic nature of his new job begins to take a toll on Manas as he has to be rated by the clients to whom he makes deliveries of food. This rating system one day gets him locked out of the app, making him jobless again.