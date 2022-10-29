Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about being diagnosed with Myositis, says 'I am still struggling...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu left her fans shocked and worried after she shared about getting diagnosed with Myositis. Usually, people boast about achievements and goody-goody pictures on social media. But give it to Samantha, who has shared a vulnerable side of her in this courageous post on her social media.

Samantha shared a photo from her treatment, and in the caption, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission."

The actress contained, "But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

Check out the post