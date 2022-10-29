Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about being diagnosed with Myositis, says 'I am still struggling...'

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu left her fans shocked and worried after she shared about getting diagnosed with Myositis. Usually, people boast about achievements and goody-goody pictures on social media. But give it to Samantha, who has shared a vulnerable side of her in this courageous post on her social media.
Samantha shared a photo from her treatment, and in the caption, she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission."
The actress contained, "But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS"
Check out the post
As soon as the actress shared her health update, her post got several 'get well soon' comments from the fans, and even from colleagues as well. Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela wrote, "All our best energies to you, Lots of love... and you killed it in Yashoda." Nandini Reddy wrote, "But still, like air , I’ll rise…” @samantharuthprabhuoffl." A fan wrote, "This too shall pass ani mem anali." Another fan added, "Please take care of yourself."
On the work front, Samantha will soon arrive in cinemas with her major pan-India release Yashoda. Two days ago, the theatrical trailer of the film was unveiled before the audience, and it met with a favourable response from them. Besides Samantha, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others play crucial roles, with a strong technical crew onboard. Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. Yashoda will release in cinemas on November 11 with Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, and Aditya Seal's Rocket Gang.