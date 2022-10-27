Yashoda trailer: Surrogate mother Samantha Ruth Prabhu fights against medical crime in upcoming actioner

Yashoda

Post great anticipation and excitement, pan-India star Samantha's Yashoda trailer was revealed by some of the biggest names in the Indian Entertainment industry today, including Varun Dhawan in Hindi, Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam, Suriya in Tamil and Rakshit Shetty in Kannada. Sending adrenaline rush down the spine with its enthralling visuals and background music, the unique and interesting concept is backed by the phenomenal performance by Samantha.

After the teaser and sneak peek, the makers of Yashoda finally revealed the trailer that instantly grabbed the attention of the internet. The trailer features Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage, while the last dialogue explains it all.

Watch Yashoda Hindi trailer

Apart from the action sequences of Samantha, the little romance between Unni Mukundan and Sam shows there's a lovable track between them while Varalaxmi looks badass with negative shades on a lighter note. Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in additional three languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the widest pan-India release for a female-led film, also marking Samantha's first Hindi theatrical release.

Earlier the makers of the film dropped the teaser introducing the audience to the world of Yashoda, played by Samantha leaving everyone intrigued with the dark and thrilling backdrop of a pregnant woman fighting against all odds. Playing a gritty Pregnant role in this edge-of-the-set Action Thriller, a glimpse of Samantha's Action stunts as Yashoda stunned everyone earlier.

Besides Samantha, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others play crucial roles, with a strong technical crew onboard. Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. Yashoda will release in cinemas on November 11 with Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, and Aditya Seal's Rocket Gang.