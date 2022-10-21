Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu teams up with The Family Man's action director for upcoming film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming pan-India actioner will clash with Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai and Aditya Seal's Rocket Gang at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu teams up with The Family Man's action director for upcoming film
Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to be India's most popular female star and while the actress is busy preparing for her various upcoming projects, she is all set to be seen in her solo-led film, Yashoda. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, fans have been super excited to see the actress in this out-and-out action-thriller role. 

A source close to the actress revealed, "Samantha trained with Yannick Ben for the action in Yashoda. He is the same international stuntman who she trained with for The Family Man 2 as well." The source adds, "Though originally a Telugu film, the producers also decided to release the film in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada along with Telugu, seeing her mega popularity across the country."

image

Samantha with Yannick Ben (photo source: Special arrangement) 

READ Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks lethal in upcoming actioner, teaser release date out

 

Recently the makers announced Yashoda's release date as the 11th of November and Samantha's fans are super excited. Before that, the makers of Yashoda unveiled the teaser of the film today offering the first glimpse into the twisted yet intriguing world of Yashoda. Featuring a pregnant lady at the gynaecologist's clinic, the teaser unfolds Samantha challenging the do's and don'ts of pregnancy while packing a punch, and being chased by someone in the action thriller. 

The actress who continues to reign the research report on the most popular female star of India has been busy with her preps for Citadel recently. Yashoda will clash with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starrer Uunchai, and Aditya Seal-Nikita Dutta starrer Rocket Gang at the box office. 

Other than Yashoda, Samantha will also be seen in the Hollywood project called Arrangements of Love, Russo Brothers, Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. The Family Man 2 star will also be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the rom-com Khushi, and Shaakuntalam is also lined up for release.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in casual summer wear
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.