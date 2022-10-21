Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu teams up with The Family Man's action director for upcoming film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to be India's most popular female star and while the actress is busy preparing for her various upcoming projects, she is all set to be seen in her solo-led film, Yashoda. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, fans have been super excited to see the actress in this out-and-out action-thriller role.

A source close to the actress revealed, "Samantha trained with Yannick Ben for the action in Yashoda. He is the same international stuntman who she trained with for The Family Man 2 as well." The source adds, "Though originally a Telugu film, the producers also decided to release the film in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada along with Telugu, seeing her mega popularity across the country."

Samantha with Yannick Ben (photo source: Special arrangement)

Recently the makers announced Yashoda's release date as the 11th of November and Samantha's fans are super excited. Before that, the makers of Yashoda unveiled the teaser of the film today offering the first glimpse into the twisted yet intriguing world of Yashoda. Featuring a pregnant lady at the gynaecologist's clinic, the teaser unfolds Samantha challenging the do's and don'ts of pregnancy while packing a punch, and being chased by someone in the action thriller.

The actress who continues to reign the research report on the most popular female star of India has been busy with her preps for Citadel recently. Yashoda will clash with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starrer Uunchai, and Aditya Seal-Nikita Dutta starrer Rocket Gang at the box office.

Other than Yashoda, Samantha will also be seen in the Hollywood project called Arrangements of Love, Russo Brothers, Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. The Family Man 2 star will also be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the rom-com Khushi, and Shaakuntalam is also lined up for release.