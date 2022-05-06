Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 OTT rights sold for THIS whopping amount?

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Shattering all records, the Hindi version of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal and become the second highest-grossing film in India just behind Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2.

The film is expected to cross the Rs 400 crore mark today (April 6). KGF Chapter 2 will only be the second film after SS Rajamouli directed Baahulbali 2 to have achieved this feat. Baahubali 2 minted over Rs 500 crore at the box office in India.

At the worldwide box office, the Yash-starrer film has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark, becoming only the fourth Indian film to do so after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and RRR. The movie, directed by Prashant Neel, is the first movie from Karnataka to break into the Rs 1,000 crore club.

KGF Chapter 2's Hindi version which was released with a bang on April 14, recorded the highest opening day collections in India. It continued its winning run as the Hindi movie registered the highest earnings on the opening weekend and opening week. It also became the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 250 crore nett mark.

And now, after having shattered several box office records, it seems like the Prashanth Neel directorial is all set to make another record in terms of OTT platform deals.

As per a TOI report, the streaming rights of KGF Chapter 2 have been acquired by a popular OTT giant for a record amount which is reportedly estimated at around Rs 320 crores. The Yash-starrer film will reportedly begin streaming on the OTT platform from May 27 in all the five languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Several media reports had earlier suggested that KGF Chapter 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Variety, Yash spoke about the possibility of KGF Chapter 3 after the massive worldwide success of KGF Chapter 2. "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth," Yash told the publication. He added, "There are a lot of things which we couldn't do in Chapter 2. So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it's just an idea. And we've just left it there right now."

Breaking box office records with every succeeding day, KGF Chapter 2 has left the moviegoers impressed with its flawless direction, catchy dialogues, screenplay and powerful performances. From the magnetic on-screen appearance of 'Rocky Bhai' aka Rocking Star Yash to the mind-blowing songs, KGF Chapter 2 is touted to be a complete package of mass entertainment for the audience. The film is not only being showered with moolah but also a lot of love from fans worldwide.