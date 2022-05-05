KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer BEATS Dangal, becomes 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi)/File photo

Since its release, KGF Chapter 2 has taken over the box office. The Yash-starrer has now become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film after SS Rajamouli directed Baahubali 2 which starred actor Prabhas in the lead role.

KGF Chapter 2 beat Aamir Khan's Dangal which had earned Rs 387.38 crore in its lifetime collections at the box office in India. Now, with Yash's film surpassing that figure, KGF Chapter 2 has become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film just behind Baahubali 2.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted Thursday morning, "#KGFChapter2 Hindi crosses #Dangal 's All-India Nett to become All-time No.2 Hindi movie in India, just behind #Baahubali2."

FIlm tracker and entertainment industry analyst Taran Adarsh too tweeted, "TOP 3 HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILMS...

1. #Baahubali2

2. #KGF2

3. #Dangal

Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi."

Check out their tweets below:

#KGFChapter2 Hindi crosses #Dangal 's All-India Nett to become All-time No.2 Hindi movie in India, jus behind #Baahubali2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 5, 2022

According to boxofficecollection.in, Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas minted Rs 510.99 crore in Hindi while Dangal collected Rs 387.38 crore in its lifetime at the box office.

KGF Chapter 2 claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

KGF Chapter 2 was released on April 14 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh among many others.