Wonder Women review: Nithya Menen, Amruta Subhash starrer celebrates miraculous spirit of women

Wonder Women

Director: Anjali Menon

Star cast: Nithya Menen, Amruta Subash, Nadia Moidu, Paravathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya, and others

Where to watch: Sony Liv

Run time: 1 hour 19 minutes

Rating: 4 stars

Wonder Women synopsis: Six pregnant women discover the journey of motherhood under the guidance of a pre-natal tutor. Dealing with their convoluted personal space, these 'superheroes' realise the bliss of giving birth to a new life.

Wonder Women review: Women or females are blessings to the earth, as only they have the power to bear unimaginable pain to bring a new life into the day of light. Men can't even imagine the pain or physical, and mental turmoil a woman goes through when they are expecting. Wonder Women is a subtle take on ladies striving through their highs and lows in their second and third trimesters. From societal pressures, in-laws' intervention, finding individuality and making oneself complete by giving birth to a child. Wonder Women is a beautiful movie that gives a sneak peek into the life of expecting mothers.

Six different women, hailing from different backgrounds join a pre-natal class Sumana. The class is managed and conducted by Nandita (Nadia Moidu). Nandita helps expecting mothers in making their journey, a joyful experience. Enters Nora (Nithya Menen) a cheerful, passionate girl who aims to be a doting mother. Soon after Nora, her other classmates arrives and makes Sumana a Suhana place. Mini (Parvathy Thiruvothu), is a single mother, who refers to stay different, uninvolved, and a bit rude to others. Gracy, who is expecting her second child, is the experienced one in the batch. Veni, a dedicated housewife, is accompanied by her orthodox, strict mother-in-law. Jaya (Amruta Subhash), a middle-aged woman from a humble background, tries to complete herself by becoming a mother after two miscarriages. Saya, a rebellious girl, is pregnant with her live-in partner. Together, they do breathing exercises, learn how to hold a baby, how to tie a nappy, and understand the bond a mother share with their child inside the womb. They even break the myth of delivery pain and even gather the courage to open up before their husbands and partner.

Speaking about the movie, the best part of Wonder Women is the mature, real, and sensible performances by the primary cast. Amruta Subhash steals the show with her earnest performance. You will really feel her pain to become a mother, and her eagerness to adapt to a different environment. Nithya also puts up an impressive performance. Her silence, her eyes expressions, emotes louder than her words. Other cast members also leave an impressive mark, and by the end of the film, you will feel a part of the gang.

Another plus point of the film is the crisp runtime. Although the movie has dramatic moments, they never go hard, or over the top. Credit goes to writer-director Anjali Menon. Wonder Women also highlights an important right for expecting mothers, and it also breaks myths related to childbirth. As the movie ends, you might feel to have a continuation of their story, and that's where they turned out to become a winner.

Wonder Women final verdict: The film is a feel-good entertainer that will make you realise the complicated lives of women, and why they should be called the real superheroes.