Wamiqa Gabbi recalls playing Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin in Jab We Met: 'I was in eighth class when...' | Exclusive

Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

After starring in multiple films across languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, Wamiqa Gabbi has enthralled the audience with her brilliant performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's period drama series Jubilee set in the late 1940s and early 1950s. She plays Niloufer Qureshi, a courtesan from Lucknow who moves to Bombay to become an actress.

Wamiqa'a first appearance on the big screen came sixteen years earlier in 2007. She was seen in a cameo role in the cult romantic drama Jab We Met in which she shared screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, playing the latter's younger cousin. After her breakthrough act in Jubilee, her scene from the Imtiaz Ali film went viral on social media.

In an interview with DNA, she shared her experience of shooting Jab We Met when she was in the eighth standard. Wamiqa told, "I was in eighth class when I shot for Jab We Met. I was learning dance at an academy and basically, its owner was the coordinator of the Hindi films that were shot in Punjab. So, he told me and my father that there is a film starring Shahid and Kareena and the role is of one of the small sisters of Kareena, so he asked if I would be willing to do it. I said yes. This was my first opportunity to be on a film set. I was like, 'Sure, I would love to be there'. I would love to just be on the set and understand how films are made. That's how I bagged that chance."

Wait....Wamiqa Gabbi was in Jab we met pic.twitter.com/JMsvIAAbpl — V (@vinnymjohn) September 26, 2021

Wamiqa also opened up on how her life has changed post Jubilee. "It has become more beautiful. It has more love now, my life is already filled with a lot of love, but now it's overflowing with love. I am glad to have more people watching my work, loving the work that I am doing. I got a few more calls from the industry, so that's really nice", she stated.

Also starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, Ram Kapoor, and Arun Govil among others, Jubilee is streaming on Prime Video.



