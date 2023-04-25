MTV Roadies 19 gang leader Gautam Gulati reveals Raghu Ram, Nikhil Chinapa rejected him in auditions in 2007 | Exclusive

Gautam Gulati/Instagram

Popular actor Gautam Gulati appeared in multiple television serials such as Kasamh Se and Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna before becoming a household name after winning the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 8 in 2015. The actor will be seen next on the youth-based reality show MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand as a gang leader.

In a conversation with DNA, Gautam revealed that he auditioned for the fifth season of MTV Roadies in 2007 but was rejected by Raghu Ram and Nikhil Chinapa back then. Speaking about coming back to the show as gang leader after the rejection, Gautam said, "I was rejected in Roadies 16 years back. Raghu (Ram) and Nikhil (Chinapa) rejected me, and my audition was going well actually. Then, I started doing well, I did so many TV shows, and I won Bigg Boss as well."

"I was offered to become a judge on Roadies after a few years when I was already doing a show on MTV called MTV Big F. Then, my dates were busy and I was doing something else so I had to reject the show. I was glad that I too got an opportunity to reject Roadies. Now, when I got the chance to come back so I thought let's pick this up. Anyways, I don't keep grudges in life so I decided to sign up for it", the actor concluded.

Apart from Gautam Gulati, actress Rhea Chakraborty also makes her debut as a gang leader on MTV Roadies 19. Prince Narula, who won the 12th season of the show in 2015, is back as a gang leader after serving in the same position for five years from 2016 to 2021. The 19th season of the show recently completed auditions in four cities namely Chandigarh, Delhi, Indore, and Pune, with the episodes set to air on MTV India in June.



