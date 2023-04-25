Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

MTV Roadies 19 gang leader Gautam Gulati reveals Raghu Ram, Nikhil Chinapa rejected him in auditions in 2007 | Exclusive

Apart from Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula will also be seen as gang leaders on MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand, the 19th season of the popular youth-based show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

MTV Roadies 19 gang leader Gautam Gulati reveals Raghu Ram, Nikhil Chinapa rejected him in auditions in 2007 | Exclusive
Gautam Gulati/Instagram

Popular actor Gautam Gulati appeared in multiple television serials such as Kasamh Se and Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna before becoming a household name after winning the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 8 in 2015. The actor will be seen next on the youth-based reality show MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand as a gang leader.

In a conversation with DNA, Gautam revealed that he auditioned for the fifth season of MTV Roadies in 2007 but was rejected by Raghu Ram and Nikhil Chinapa back then. Speaking about coming back to the show as gang leader after the rejection, Gautam said, "I was rejected in Roadies 16 years back. Raghu (Ram) and Nikhil (Chinapa) rejected me, and my audition was going well actually. Then, I started doing well, I did so many TV shows, and I won Bigg Boss as well."

"I was offered to become a judge on Roadies after a few years when I was already doing a show on MTV called MTV Big F. Then, my dates were busy and I was doing something else so I had to reject the show. I was glad that I too got an opportunity to reject Roadies. Now, when I got the chance to come back so I thought let's pick this up. Anyways, I don't keep grudges in life so I decided to sign up for it", the actor concluded.

Apart from Gautam Gulati, actress Rhea Chakraborty also makes her debut as a gang leader on MTV Roadies 19. Prince Narula, who won the 12th season of the show in 2015, is back as a gang leader after serving in the same position for five years from 2016 to 2021. The 19th season of the show recently completed auditions in four cities namely Chandigarh, Delhi, Indore, and Pune, with the episodes set to air on MTV India in June.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty gets thundering applause at MTV Roadies 19 auditions, calls it 'the power of love' - Watch

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.