Bhumika Chawla reveals Kareena Kapoor Khan replaced her in Jab We Met: 'Bobby Deol and I were supposed to star in it'

Bhumika Chawla made her Bollywood debut in the 2003 romantic tragedy film Tere Naam in which she was paired opposite Salman Khan. The actress was then seen in a few not-so-successful films such as Run, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, and Silsiilay among others. She could have had an entirely different journey in the Hindi film industry if she wasn't replaced in a couple of films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Bhumika Chawla-Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met/Instagram-Twitter

In a recent interview, Bhumika shared that she was replaced in Jab We Met and Munnabhai MBBS. Talking to the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the actress said, "The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn't happen. Bobby (Deol) and I were supposed to star in it. Back then, it was called 'Train'. The production changed and Ashtavinayak took over. Then Shahid (Kapoor) and I were cast, then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor Khan). That’s how things happened but it’s okay."

She further revealed that she was also signed for the Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai MBBS as she added, "I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn’t happen. Only Raju sir (director Rajkumar Hirani) can tell more about this. He told me the reason after 10-12 years when we met at a place. He said, 'Because of somebody’s mistake you were removed from the film'. But it's okay. This also happens here."

Meanwhile, Bhumika Chawla was most recently seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in which she played Pooja Hegde's sister-in-law and Venkatesh Daggubati's wife Gundamaneni Anandini. The Farhad Samji directorial is having a successful run at the box office as it has collected Rs 100 crore gross globally in the opening weekend itself.

