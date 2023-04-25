Viral video: Salman Khan fans remove shirts, dance to Naiyo Lagda in theatre during Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan show

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in Naiyo Lagda/File photo

Salman Khan's latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hit theatres worldwide on April 21 as the Eid release. Apart from the superstar, the action-comedy film also features Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu among others.



Within four days of its release, the film collected more than Rs 100 crore gross globally even after taking an underwhelming opening of Rs 15.81 crore net at the domestic box office. And the main reason behind its success has been the stardom of Salman Khan and his millions of fans.

A video, which displays Salman's fandom, is going viral on the internet in which some of his fans are seen removing their shirts and dancing to the romantic track Naiyo Lagdo in the theatre. The clip has been shared by one of the Instagram fan pages of Salman. One fan commented under the video, "Megastar for a reason", while another wrote, "Power of Salman Khan."

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, written by Shabbir Ahmed, and sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal, Naiyo Lagda was the first song that was released by the makers in February. Apart from this track, the film also has seven other tracks namely Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum, Bathukamma, Yentamma, O Balle Balle, Lets Dance Chotu Motu, and Tere Bina.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan under his banner Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is based on the 2014 Tamil-language action-drama film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar, Tamannah Bhatia, Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Atul Kulkarni among others.



READ | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rakhi Sawant dances to Billi Billi in theatre while watching Salman Khan film