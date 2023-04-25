Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Salman Khan fans remove shirts, dance to Naiyo Lagda in theatre during Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan show

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, written by Shabbir Ahmed, and sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal, Naiyo Lagda was the first song that was released by the makers in February.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Viral video: Salman Khan fans remove shirts, dance to Naiyo Lagda in theatre during Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan show
Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in Naiyo Lagda/File photo

Salman Khan's latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hit theatres worldwide on April 21 as the Eid release. Apart from the superstar, the action-comedy film also features Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Within four days of its release, the film collected more than Rs 100 crore gross globally even after taking an underwhelming opening of Rs 15.81 crore net at the domestic box office. And the main reason behind its success has been the stardom of Salman Khan and his millions of fans.

A video, which displays Salman's fandom, is going viral on the internet in which some of his fans are seen removing their shirts and dancing to the romantic track Naiyo Lagdo in the theatre. The clip has been shared by one of the Instagram fan pages of Salman. One fan commented under the video, "Megastar for a reason", while another wrote, "Power of Salman Khan."

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, written by Shabbir Ahmed, and sung by Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal, Naiyo Lagda was the first song that was released by the makers in February. Apart from this track, the film also has seven other tracks namely Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum, Bathukamma, Yentamma, O Balle Balle, Lets Dance Chotu Motu, and Tere Bina.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan under his banner Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is based on the 2014 Tamil-language action-drama film Veeram starring Ajith Kumar, Tamannah Bhatia, Vidharth, Bala, Santhanam, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Atul Kulkarni among others.

READ | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rakhi Sawant dances to Billi Billi in theatre while watching Salman Khan film

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria wishes son on his birthday, shares post with 'Jai Shree Ram' caption
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.