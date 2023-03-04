Shahid Kapoor calls Jab We Met 'my DDLJ', says nobody from current generation can play Kareena Kapoor's Geet

Jab We Met/Film poster

Starring Shahid Kapoor as Aditya and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet, the 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met became a cult film in Bollywood due to the amazing chemistry between the leads, unforgettable dialogues, brilliant writing and direction by Imtiaz Ali, and memorable music by Pritam.

The film was recently re-released in theatres after more than 15 years and is enjoying a great run at cinema halls across the nation. Even Shahid himself made a surprise visit to one of the jam-packed theatres showing the film, clicked selfies with his fans, and shared a reel on his Instagram.

In a recent interview, the actor heaped praise on Imtiaz Ali calling Jab We Met his Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Shahid said, "That is the magic of Imtiaz Ali, he made a film so relevant and I don’t think a love story like that has come out after that. It is his vision that is giving us love and we should thank him for that. The film is my DDLJ, it is iconic."

When he was asked if anyone from the current generation would be able to pull off their characters, Shahid responded, "I cannot comment on my role, but for Geet, I really doubt anybody else will be able to do that kind of justice." The actor also revealed if he would be willing to do the film's sequel if it's made.

"It really depends on the quality of that script. So if there is a script that demands a sequel and I feel it is the kind of script that you read and say ‘man this will be better than the original this can match up to the original’ I would do it but if I feel it’s not and I’m just trying to use the brand value of the original thing to do then I feel that that ‘why are you doing it, don’t do it’", said the actor.

Apart from Shahid and Kareena, Jab We Met also starred Dara Singh, Saumya Tandon, Pavan Malhotra, Brijendra Kala, Tarun Arora, and Kiran Juneja in pivotal roles.



