Viral video: Shriya Saran spotted at a beach in hot and glamorous bikini, watch

Shriya Saran loves to spend time at beaches and she has posted several videos and photos in the past from beach wearing bikini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Shriya Saran stuns in a colorful bikini

South superstar Shriya Saran is popular for her good looks and superb acting skills. Shriya Saran is quite active on social media and she keeps on sharing her videos and photos on social media providing a glimpse of her personal lives to her fans.

Shriya Saran loves to spend time at beaches and she has posted several videos and photos in the past from beach wearing bikini. Now, a video of Shriya Saran has gone viral on social media in which the actress can be seen enjoying some quality time at a beach wearing a hot and sexy bikini.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The video has received over 65k likes so far. Shriya Saran’s fans are praising the actor for her hot and sexy bikini look. “Pretty at the beach!,” wrote a user.  

Shriya Saran was last seen in Telugu superhit RRR. In a recent interview with Indian Express, she talked about the film and said, “Every film that I do, and I think it counts for every actor, we believe it will do well. You believe, pray and hope it will, that’s the thought with which you go to work. This is the belief that helps me sleep well at night. I work really hard and leave the rest to God. I also believe that miracles and magic happen on every set. And most important is that you believe in the film you are doing.”

 

Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's luxurious Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth over Rs 4,000 crore adorned with 560 kg gold
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of blueberries: From boosting brain function to fighting inflammation and more
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
