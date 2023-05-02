Vipul Dhanaker aka Vilen talks about his song Kyun Dhunde, reveals getting offers from Bollywood | Exclusive

Vipul Dhanaker aka Vilen

Vipul Dhanekar aka Vilen is popularly known for his hit songs like Ek Raat, Ravan, Chidiya, and more. The singer recently released his new song Kyun Dhunde which created a buzz on social media with people making reels on it. He is seen writing, directing, and singing the songs all by himself. The artist became a youth sensation right after his debut song and has even made songs tackling social issues.

In an Exclusive conversation with DNA, the singer recently opened up on the reason behind keeping Vilen as his onscreen name, getting offers from Bollywood, and talked about his song Kyun Dhunde. Here are the excerpts of the interview-

Does your song Kyun Dhunde too have a personal story linked to it just like your debut song Ek Raat?

No Ek Raat was a very personalized song for the people as well as for me but talking about this song, it's just that we wanted to show life and life is equal for all so one should appreciate life, this is what song shows and the focus was on this only. So there is nothing personal in this song but I just tried to share my understanding of life with the audience.

Your song Ek Raat was a big hit, so was it difficult to maintain that success, was there any kind of pressure while making the other songs?

No, there was no such pressure. I did a completely opposite song after that. So, if there was any pressure, then I would have created a song similar to Ek Raat which was very easy for me and there was no pressure for maintaining success too, whatever an artist likes, or know that he can share with the audience, he should do that only, should not go after other things.”

Would you like to collaborate with any music artists from the industry?

Yes, I would like to collaborate with Piyush Mishra Ji and Lucky Ali ji. I have no wish to collaborate with any Hollywood artist but yes it would be good if get to perform with artists who are widely appreciated.”

Your name is Vipul Dhanekar but why did you choose Vilen as your on-screen name, why not something else?

I think a person should be well aware of their negative self and one should not run from their negative self. I decided to keep this name just with the thought that I am accepting that I am bad, flawed but if you think that I am doing something good, then that is accepted. But I didn’t want to portray myself like that.”

Do you think artists like you who don’t have any godfather in the industry find it difficult to achieve success?

Yes if they are running behind success, then definitely they’ll face difficulty because if you are only after success, money then there is no end to it. But if you have in your mind that you need to tell something to the audience through your work and you have a reason behind it and your reason is substantial, then

Is there any personal story behind your Tattoos too?

Yes, every tattoo has its own story and they are made keeping in mind a different purpose. One of my tattoos read, “Don’t let all this make you forget your purpose”, so I made this before I had all this (success) and I knew how this thing would turn out, so I made this tattoo so that I never forget the purpose for which I started.

Your fashion sense is nice and your acting skills are also appreciated in your songs, so are you planning to move towards Bollywood?

I am not thinking about it right now, but of course, I am open to it. I have got some offers too but I think I should fit into those offers otherwise I won’t be able to do justice to them. I think that doing things just for the sake of doing is not right, I should be able to do justice to it.

Most of your songs show love, pain, and loss but till now we haven’t seen any party number from your side. So is there any plan to make one?

There is a song titled Thumke which will be out but it is not coming up anytime soon. It will take a little time.

Kyun Dhunde is a soulful melody that celebrates the journey through different stages of life, and showcases the joy, struggles, and ups & downs, from the innocence of childhood to the complexities of adulthood. The song is written, compose, directed, edited, and sung by Vilen himself. The song has by far garnered 2.3 M views and is one of the trending songs.