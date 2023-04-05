Varun Dhawan opens up on how Priyanka Chopra's Citadel is 'interconnected' with his and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's show

Varun Dhawan and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s upcoming web series Citadel had a grand premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The sci-fi show is releasing on Prime Video later this month and is being tipped as one of the biggest, most expensive series ever made. Citadel will also mark the beginning of a new franchise and cinematic universe with multiple companion shows planned in the coming years. One of those is set in India and stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The yet untitled Indian instalment of Citadel was officially announced late last year and shoot for it has commenced. Being helmed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, the show is set in the world of Citadel with a brand new story. At the premiere, Varun Dhawn opened up about the show and how it connects with Citadel.

“It's a tough job for all of us now. We are going to work really hard because we know what we are following. It's just a very amazing process to be a part of the universe created by the Russo Brothers. For us, it is like the Russo Brothers coming together with Raj & DK, so I couldn't be happier being part of Citadel. It's great to work under the leadership of these two and here I speak for myself and Samantha,” the actor told PTI at the event.

When asked to drop a spoiler about the show, Dhawan said all he can share is that the American and Indian versions are ‘interconnected’. Adding that he did discuss the two shows’ links with Priyanka, Varun said, “PC and I spoke about the relationship between the Indian and American Citadel. They are interconnected. That's the only spoiler I can give you.”

In February, in conversation with DNA, Raj & DK had shared their vision for the Indian instalment of Citadel. “Citadel is a universe. They are creating a spy universe, which consists of many series with one set in America, one in India, one in Italy and they might add a few more. These series are all interconnected under one larger umbrella universe,” said Raj. DK added that though the story and concept of the series is theirs, it is linked to the other shows. “The story and the concept are all ours. But the only catch us that we are writing our story in their world, their universe. But apart from that, just like we have written Farzi, we have written this too. The plate is theirs but the meal is totally ours,” he said.

Citadel, which has the Russo Brothers as executive producers, also stars Stanley Tucci. The first two episodes of the show premiere on Prime Video on April 28. It has already been renewed for a second season.