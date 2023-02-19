Twitter slams Anurag Kashyap for praising 'regressive, communal' film Bakasuran, says he is 'endorsing an embarrassment'

Credit: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Director Anurag Kashyap, who often makes headlines for various reasons, is now in news for supporting and praising ‘most regressive’ film Bakasuran. Twitter users slammed the filmmaker after he tweeted, “Bakasuran Hearing the good word of mouth for this movie in South...Congrats my friend @natty_nataraj & Dir @selvaraghavan."

Natarajan Subramaniam reacted to his tweet and wrote, “Thank you so so much Anuraag… (folded hands emojis).” One of the social media users wrote, “It's a castiest Sanghi guys movie. Why you market it without knowing the movie or it's people's background.” The second one said, “Dear Anurag, you are one of the rare quality directors. kindly don't promote regressive movies just because natty is your friend. he may be a good cinematographer. but he is a sanghi. this movie is regressive.”

#Bakasuran Hearing good word of mouth for this movie in South...Congrats my friend @natty_nataraj & Dir @selvaraghavan pic.twitter.com/ZXdkgpinhu — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 19, 2023

The third person commented, “Unexpected from you sir...most regressive movie blaming women for sexual offences... kindly watch it and remove the tweet..” The fourth one said, “Bhai kaafi respect hai Tumpe Aisa hi direct utke status mat daalna faltu log ke liye.” The fifth one said, “Promoting pathetic movie just because natraj is your friend?? unexpected sir.”

For the unversed, Bakasuran features Selvaraghavan, Tharakshi, Natarajan Subramaniam (Natty) and Gunanithi. Recently, Anurag has revealed that it was Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in 2020 that made him pick up the phone and apologise to Abhay. He also revealed that somebody from Sushant's team had reached out to him three weeks prior to his death, but he had declined to work with the late actor, which later made him feel guilty about Deol.

Talking to News18, the director said, "The day when the unfortunate incident surrounding SSR happened made me feel so bad. Three weeks prior to that, somebody was trying to reach out to me because he wanted to talk to me. But I said no because he had ghosted me once and I didn’t know how to talk to him. I felt these pangs of guilt. That’s why I reached out to Abhay and apologised to him because somebody had told me that he was upset with me as I spoke publicly about him."