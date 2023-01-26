Anurag Kashyap says he wants to forget the Gangs of Wasseypur films. Here's why

Gangs of Wassepur-Anurag Kashyap/File photos

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Tigmanshu Dhulia among others, the two-part crime-drama Gangs of Wasseypur is regarded as a cult classic in Indian cinema. But its director Anurag Kashyap wants to forget the film, released in two parts in 2012.

In a recent conversation with ANI, the director talked about the epic drama and jokingly said, "I want to forget that film". Kashyap further added, "Wherever I go people ask me when are you making such kind of cinema again? It’s good that people still remember that film, but they should also remember other films."

Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival under the Director's Fortnight section as a single film measuring a total of 321 minutes. It was split into two parts in India with Part 1 and Part 2 releasing eleven years back on June 22 and August 8 respectively.



Meanwhile, Kashyap is now awaiting the release of his next film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Slated to release in cinemas on February 3, the musical romantic drama stars Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, and debutant Karan Mehta in lead roles.

While promoting his upcoming film, the director revealed that he doesn't pay heed to the box office numbers as he told the agency, "I am not even trying to create what half of the people are making in the race to break each other’s box office records. I am not a part of that race. My responsibility is to tell my story and make the least loss."

Set in Dalhousie and London, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is produced by Ranjan Singh, Akshay Thakkar, Dhruv Jagasia, Kabir Ahuja, and Ajay Rai. The Anurag Kashyap directorial and Amit Trivedi musical is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Good Bad Films.