Anurag Kashyap reveals he isn't satisfied with Gangs of Wasseypur climax, know why

The two-part crime-drama Gangs of Wasseypur, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Tigmanshu Dhulia among others, is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the last decade. The two films, directed by Anurag Kashyap, are regarded as trendsetters in Indian cinema.

However, the filmmaker isn't satisfied with the film's climax as he recently revealed in an interview with Galatta Plus. When the interviewer asked him to name one of his films that came closest to what he actually envisioned, he named three films namely Ugly, Manmarziyaan, and Raman Raghav 2.0.

When Kashyap was further asked why didn't he name Gangs of Wasseypur, he said, "Wasseypur I am not fully satisfied because of that one special effect that jars me till date. It would have been a perfect film, everything was so good, and one irresponsible man taking advantage disappeared."

The director said that he still feels embarrassed by the visual effects in the film's climax sequence in which Nawazuddin's Faizal Khan shoots down Tigmanshu's Ramadhir Singh with hundreds of bullets. Without naming the person responsible for that particular sequence, he said that nobody has forgiven him.

Anurag said, "I don't think even Rajeev Ravi (the film's cinematographer), nobody has forgiven him. He disappeared after that because he knows nobody will forgive him for that. It didn't happen at Cannes, he said he is still working and will deliver. The film got delayed only because of that one man who we believed will get the sequence right. We believed the wrong man, we spent money making prosthetics to get things done. We made a prosthetic of Tigmanshu, we made so much money on him, we did everything for that one man to get everything right and he disappeared, he left India after that. If I would have gotten that right, I would have had zero embarrassments about that film."



Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival under the Director's Fortnight section as a single film measuring a total of 321 minutes.