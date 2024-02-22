Twitter
DNA Explainer: Why Centre wants crop diversification in Punjab

DNA TV Show: How Byju's, once India's most valued startup, witnessed drastic decline

Trisha files defamation suit against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju for causing mental agony, demands unconditional apology

Shreyas Iyer leaves Mumbai’s Ranji camp citing back spasm; NCA email reveals star batter is.....

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: All you need to know about dress code for functions

Trisha files defamation suit against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju for causing mental agony, demands unconditional apology

Politician AV Raju, who was sacked from the AIADMK for violating party rules, had made slanderous claims against Trisha during a press meet.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

Trisha announced on Thursday that she has filed a defamation suit against former AIADMK functionary A V Raju, seeking an unmentioned amount as compensation for causing mental agony.

The actress has given Raju four days to comply with the notice as well as to tender an unconditional apology within 24 hours. She has also insisted that he publish the apology in reputed English and Tamil dailies (one each) that have a circulation of more than 5 lakh copies a day.

Raju, who was sacked from the AIADMK for violating party rules, had made slanderous claims against the actor during a press meet. The video clip and articles relating to that were later published in various media platforms as well as news outlets.

The Leo actress shared the statement issued by her advocates Nithyaesh and Vaibhav on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The statement listed five links of reports published on various platforms, including X, of the derogatory statements made by Raju that she would like taken down at the earliest.

Trisha also asked Raju to cease and desist from publishing in any format any other slanderous statements involving her. If Raju fails to comply with any of her demands, she would start legal proceedings against him, she said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

