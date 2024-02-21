Trisha threatens legal action against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju for 'disgusting' remarks: 'Despicable human beings...'

Twitter
Headlines

Meet women, founded Rs 182884 crore firm, may be expelled from her own company, she lost…

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

Zoo removes 70 coins from alligator's stomach, requests visitors to avoid throwing money in water

Mukesh Ambani backed cash-strapped firm unable to pay salaries, may be acquired by Rs 265243 crore…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Security tightened at Delhi borders as 'Delhi Chalo' resumes today

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Suga

Meaning of names of kids of star India cricketers

Zodiac signs of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika, Akaay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s unique connection to names of their children, Vamika and Akaay

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Trisha threatens legal action against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju for 'disgusting' remarks: 'Despicable human beings...'

It isn't the first time that Trisha has to face such a situation. In November last year, her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan had made some offensive remarks about wanting to do exploitative scenes with the actress.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Trisha, who is one of the most popular actresses in Tamil and Telugu cinema, has lashed out at former AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leader AV Raju for his offensive and controversial remarks against her. The actress took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account and penned a strong-worded reply against the politician.

"It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department", the Ponniyin Selvan actress wrote.

AV Raju was most recently sacked from AIADMK for violating party rules on February 17. After he was expelled, he made derogatory statements against Trisha. As per reports, AV Raju had stated that the actress was called to an MLA's resort, for which she was given a huge amount. He was criticised and bashed left, right, and centre for his offensive words.

It isn't the first time that Trisha has to face such a situation. In November last year, Mansoor Ali Khan had made some disgusting remarks about wanting to do exploitative scenes with her. Mansoor and Trisha had starred together in Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's action drama Leo, but did not share any scene together in the film.

Reacting to Khan's comments, Trisha had then posted on her X account, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

Mansoor first apologised to Trisha, then did a u-turn and went on to file a defamation suit against the actress, which was rejected by the court.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child, netizens say 'next future GOAT'

Farmers reject Centre's proposal on MSP, to resume protest from Feb 21

Meet Virat Kohli's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, is as stylish as Anushka Sharma, her husband is...

PM Modi to unveil major rail development projects in J&K, to flag off first electric train in Valley today

Kohli's sister reaction on birth of Virat and Anushka's son Akaay goes viral, check here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE