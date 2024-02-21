Trisha threatens legal action against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju for 'disgusting' remarks: 'Despicable human beings...'

Trisha, who is one of the most popular actresses in Tamil and Telugu cinema, has lashed out at former AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) leader AV Raju for his offensive and controversial remarks against her. The actress took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account and penned a strong-worded reply against the politician.

"It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department", the Ponniyin Selvan actress wrote.

AV Raju was most recently sacked from AIADMK for violating party rules on February 17. After he was expelled, he made derogatory statements against Trisha. As per reports, AV Raju had stated that the actress was called to an MLA's resort, for which she was given a huge amount. He was criticised and bashed left, right, and centre for his offensive words.

It isn't the first time that Trisha has to face such a situation. In November last year, Mansoor Ali Khan had made some disgusting remarks about wanting to do exploitative scenes with her. Mansoor and Trisha had starred together in Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's action drama Leo, but did not share any scene together in the film.

Reacting to Khan's comments, Trisha had then posted on her X account, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

Mansoor first apologised to Trisha, then did a u-turn and went on to file a defamation suit against the actress, which was rejected by the court.