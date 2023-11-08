Headlines

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

Delhi Air Pollution: Entry of app-based taxis from other states banned, odd-even scheme deferred

ENG vs NED: Chris Woakes informs on-field umpire of faulty helmet to avoid timed out dismissal, pic goes viral

'Faltu bakwas...Sharm karo': Mohammad Shami hits back at Hasan Raza over cheating allegations against India

Meet man who studied in US, returned to India, now helps father run Rs 26,473 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif deepfake posts, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill’s morphed image goes viral

ENG vs NED: Chris Woakes informs on-field umpire of faulty helmet to avoid timed out dismissal, pic goes viral

9 Drinks for weight loss that also boost metabolism

10 winter hair care tips for healthy scalp

8 Herbs to reduce gas or bloating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3's run time increased four days before release, netizens react

Pankaj Tripathi seemingly forgets on Instagram live session, apologies to intrigued fans: 'Yeh meri aadat hai...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

This superstar had set an example when he returned the money to the distributors after his anticipated film flopped badly. Interestingly, the same movie went on to become a hit 20 years later.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hits and flops are a part of showbiz. Even the biggest of superstar has dealt with failure, and they gave flops at the peak of their careers. Today, we are talking about a star, who is celebrated as a God by many of his die-hard devotees. After spanning an illustrious career over five decades, and starring in more than 160 films, there was a time when even this Superstar's film was rejected by his very own audience. The superstar is none other than Rajinikanth, and the movie we are talking about is Baba. 

When Rajinikanth suffered a major blow at the box office 

Released in 2002, Suresh Krissna's Tamil directorial Baba revolves around a carefree young non-believer of supreme power, Baba (played by Rajinikanth), who is a reincarnation of a great saint from the Himalayas. The movie also starred Manisha Koirala as the female lead. The movie was among the highly anticipated releases of the year. When the movie was released in the cinemas, it garnered mixed to negative critical response. Word of mouth for the film was also unfavourable, and it directly impacted the box office collections. 

When Rajinikanth had to step in to help distributors recover their losses

Due to negative reviews from the masses, Baba tanked at the box office badly. As per media reports, the high-budget supernatural action drama was sold at a record price of Rs 17 crore to distributors. As Hindustan Times reported, the film yielded only a share of Rs 3 crore. After Baba's debacle, Rajinikanth volunteered to compensate the distributors' losses. Reportedly, Rajinikanth returned almost 25% of the investment. 

Baba over the years and its success in the re-run

Over the years, Baba gained a cult following among Rajini fans. The movie was digitally remastered and re-released two days before the superstars' birthday on December 10, 2022. The re-released version had an alternate ending with shorter runtime. Surprisingly, the movie had a better reception among the masses and at the box office. As per a ABP report, the movie witnessed houseful shows across Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states. It was reported that the screens were also increased from 200 to 300. On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Jailer. His upcoming projects include Lal Salaam and Thalaivar 171. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ENG vs NED: Chris Woakes informs on-field umpire of faulty helmet to avoid timed out dismissal, pic goes viral

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

Delhi air pollution: Air quality drops to 'severe' again, farm fires major contributor

Amazon Sale: Secure your savings with safe lockers, up to 60% off

World Cup 2023: India, South Africa secure semi-final spots, know qualification scenario for other teams

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE