The Village teaser: Arya, Divya Pillai fight horrifying demons in upcoming horror thriller, fans call it Tumbbad-like

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

Not New Zealand! Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants this team to qualify for World Cup 2023 semi-final

Viral video: Woman in hot black attire grooves to ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’, internet says 'once more'

'I don't talk...there is a big difference': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with Virat Kohli

Entertainment

The Village teaser: Arya, Divya Pillai fight horrifying demons in upcoming horror thriller, fans call it Tumbbad-like

The makers of Arya-starrer Tamil horror thriller series recently dropped a horrifying teaser leaving fans spellbound.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

 Arya, a well-known Tamil actor is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming horror thriller titled The Village. Recently, the makers of the series released an intriguing, horrifying teaser and announced the release date, giving fans goosebumps. 

In the teaser, Arya can be seen fighting the horrifying demons and the series also gave a glimpse into the dark and gritty horror thriller with many jump scares. The web series is about a man who goes to any lengths to save his family. On November 9, Prime Video took to Twitter to share the YouTube link to the teaser. The OTT platform captioned the post, "dare to venture into 'the village' where darkness holds the secrets! #TheVillageOnPrime, Nov 24 (sic).

Netizens reacted to the spine-chilling teaser and some found a resemblance to the horror film Tumbbad. One of the comments read, “Was waiting for this since it was announced finally its coming.” Another wrote, “NOICE!! India is Stepping Up it's Films.” Another commented, “Feeling Like Tumbbad. I Really Want To Watch It.” Another wrote, “Another tumbadd like which would be neglected.” Another fan commented, “Tumbbad n 2023.”

The series features Arya, a well-known Tamil actor alongside a highly versatile ensemble cast, which includes Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Maryan, Pooja Ramachandran, Muthukumar K., Kalairaani S.S., John Kokken, V. Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay. 

Directed by Milind Rau, The Village has been produced by B.S.Radhakrishnan under the banner of Studio Shakthi Productions and is It is inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta's graphic horror novel of the same name, initially published by Yali Dream Works. scheduled to premiere on November 24 on Prime Video. 

