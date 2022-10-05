The Ghost Twitter review: Nagarjuna's film opens to positive reviews, moviegoers call it 'blockbuster hit'

Nagarjuna-The Ghost/Twitter

The Ghost Twitter review: Makers of the action thriller The Ghost starring actor Nagarjuna Akkineni recently unveiled the trailer of the film on Friday which raised the expectations of fans of the film. And now finally, The Ghost which hit theatres today, October 5, has opened to unanimously positive reviews.

After witnessing King Nagarjuna cast his magic on the silver screen in The Ghost at the premiere and early morning shows, cinephiles took to Twitter to share their review of the film. Many even compared The Ghost with the blockbuster hit film Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, in terms of how amazingly classy the two action-thriller South language films are.

"#TheGhost getting better Reviews than #GodFather #TheGhostReview Mind blowing Stylish Action Thriller Film..#Dussehra Winner @iamnagarjuna’s #TheGhost #TheGhostOnOct5th BLOCKBUSTER HIT..Rating 4/5 @PraveenSattaru Kannada #KGF2 Tamil #Vikram Telugu #TheGhost," wrote a fan. "One Hard core Akkineni senior fan review!Classy ga teesina mass movie tammudu..Nag mass movies fanism chaysina vaadi ga chayputunna..super repeat value..youth lo and mass lo vuntadi! senior fans ki nachindi ante..enka racha rache..Nag back to his legacy! #TheGhost," wrote another. "John wick level action sequences . Goosebumps pre interval. Excellent 2nd half #TheGhost," tweeted a cinemagoer. "#TheGhost Climax is still running in my brain couldn’t get out of it .The similar and best climax i have witnessed 1)kaithi 2)Vikram 3)#TheGhost Much deserved hit for @iamnagarjuna," tweeted yet another moviegoer.

#theghost full runn 30-50c pakka

Nag sir mass comeback — MINDBLOCK (@milookadini) October 5, 2022

One Hard core Akkineni senior fan review!

Classy ga teesina mass movie tammudu..Nag mass movies fanism chaysina vaadi ga chayputunna..super repeat value..youth lo and mass lo vuntadi!



senior fans ki nachindi ante..enka racha rache..Nag back to his legacy!#TheGhost October 5, 2022

John wick level action sequences . Goosebumps pre interval. Excellent 2nd half #TheGhost — sanjay (@Sanjay_sq) October 5, 2022

#TheGhost

Climax is still running in my brain couldn’t get out of it .The similar and best climax i have witnessed

1)kaithi 2)Vikram 3)#TheGhost

Much deserved hit for @iamnagarjuna — Film Buff (@SsmbWorshipper) October 4, 2022



In the film's trailer, Nagarjuna's character as The Ghost is seen saying that money and success get you more enemies than happiness. The trailer gives you the impression that the Ghost has many enemies. The list grows bigger after he assumes the responsibility of protecting his sister's family from the underworld.

The trailer gives an idea of the intense performance that Nagarjuna has come up with for the film and it looks like the star has indeed performed some deadly stunts. A small portion of almost every action block in the movie seems to have been presented in this latest trailer.

Praveen Sattaru's directorial also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in pivotal roles. The Ghost is said to be mounted on a large canvas under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. Mukesh G is the cinematographer and Brahma Kadali is the art director. Action sequences are choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha. Suniel Narang, Puskur, Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar have produced this highly intense action thriller.

Nagarjun was recently seen in Brahmastra: Part-1 Shiva which got a massive response from the audience, and the film collected over Rs 425 crores gross worldwide. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.