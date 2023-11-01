Shubh breaks silence on being slammed for allegedly glorifying Indira Gandhi's killers: 'Some people will find...'

Rapper-singer Shubh issued a clarification after being criticised for allegedly praising and glorifying the killers of PM Indira Gandhi.

Singer Shubh is in the eye of controversy yet again. The Punjabi rapper-singer was trolled and slammed heavily on Tuesday after a viral video claimed to show him flaunt a hoodie glorifying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassins. The singer did so during his recent concert in Canada. While several fact-checkers debunked the claim, the hate fo Shubh piled on. The singer eventually had to issue a statement on the controversy.

On Tuesday, the 29th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, a video from one of Shubh’s recent concerts showed him flaunt a hoodie from the stage. The map of Punjab was visible on the hoodie but other details were not clear in the first grainy video. Controversy arose when an allegedly pro-Khalistani group shared the video as Shubh’s endorsement of their line of clothes, which includes a hoodie portraying Indira Gandhi’s assassins Beant Singh and Satwant Singh as martyrs.

On Tuesday night, Shubh shared a note on Instagram Stories distancing himself from the controversy and saying he was not aware of what was printed on the hoodie. He wrote, “No matter what I do, some people will find something to bring it against me. A lot of clothes, jewellery and phones were thrown at me by the audience at my first show in London. I was there to perform, not to see what got thrown at me and what is on it. The team has worked very hard for the last couple of months to perform for you all.” The singer-rapper signed off with a message for those criticising him: “Stop spreading hate and negativity.”

Earlier in the day, a fact check revealed that the hoodie Shubh had flaunted on the stage wasn’t the one that glorifies the former PM’s killers. While the designs of the two hoodies are similar, the one Shubh held on the stage had a map of Punjab with the names of the districts and cities imprinted and no illustration of PM Gandhi or her killers.

This is not Shubh’s first controversy in recent times. The singer was in hot water last month for sharing a distorted map of India on social media. After this, several celebs, including Virat Kohli, unfollowed him on Instagram and Shubh had to issue an unconditional apology.