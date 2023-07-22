Headlines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also a Christopher Nolan fan, and her post on the director's latest film, Oppenheimer, proves it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

Director Christopher Nolan has done it again. His latest film, Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer, has created a worldwide phenomenon, and Samatha Ruth Prabhu has also witnessed the latest directorial of the filmmaker. Samantha Ruth Prabhu watched the morning show of Oppenheimer, and after watching the film, the actress dropped a review about the film. 

On Saturday, Samantha shared a screenshot from the movie screening on her Instagram story and shared her experience of witnessing Nolan's biographical war drama. She wrote, "8.45 AM show...aaaaa (heart emojis). Living the good life. #Oppenheimer (raising hand emojis)." 

Earlier today it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were spotted watching Oppenheimer in an IMAX theatre of Mumbai. The epic biographical drama was released in theatres worldwide on July 21 to overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and audiences. Due to Nolan's craze in India due to his impeccable filmography including The Prestige, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Interstellar, there was a massive rush to watch the film on the first day of its theatrical release.

And now, we know that the Nolan fandom also includes Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The actors, who are also close buddies, went to watch Oppenheimer at the PVR IMAX theatre at Lower Parel in Mumbai on Friday night. A fan couldn't help but notice the two actors seated behind them and hence, shared a video on his Instagram Stories. The clip, later shared by Ranbir's fan clubs on other social media platforms, has now gone viral on the internet.

Apart from Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's directorial features a huge ensemble cast playing real-life characters, who had important roles to play in the United States of America creating the atomic bombs. These include Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Casey Afflect, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Conti, and Gary Oldman among others. Along with Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig's fantasy comedy Barbie also hit theatres worldwide on July 21. The first live-action film, based on the Mattel dolls of the same name, stars Margot Robbie in the titular role.

