Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her sexy curves in black bra, printed pants

No one can deny that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a beauty. Whether it's from her excursions or full-fledged projects, the actress never fails to surprise her admirers with her social media updates. Samantha just posted a photo of herself wearing a bra and printed pants, which has gone viral.

For the unversed, Since its release on June 3, 2022, the announcement video for Shah Rukh Khan's action film Jawan, directed by Atlee, has generated a lot of attention. The presence of SRK, as well as the knowledge that South actress Nayanthara would also appear in the actioner, has SRK fans excited for the film's release on June 2, 2023. Nayanthara, on the other hand, was not the producers' first choice, according to reports. Jawan was considered for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a well-known face in Tollywood and Kollywood.

Samantha was approached with the script in 2019 but turned it down due to personal obligations. Samantha was intending to start a family with her then-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, according to a Mid-Day article.



Also, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had put an end to all the reports about their separation by announcing they were indeed separating on October 2. The star couple had taken to their respective social media handles and issued a joint statement that read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.''