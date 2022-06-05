Jawan: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted out of Shah Rukh Khan's actioner?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

The announcement trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's action movie Jawan, directed by Atlee, has generated a lot of buzz since it was released on June 3, 2022. SRK's appearance, as well as the fact that South actress Nayanthara is also appearing in the actioner, has SRK fans all geared up for the film's June 2, 2023 release. However, it has been stated that Nayanthara was not the producers' first choice. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a well-known face in Tollywood and Kollywood, was considered for the role of Jawan.

Samantha was approached with the script in 2019 but turned it down due to personal obligations. Samantha was intending to start a family with her then-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, according to a Mid-Day article.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had put an end to all the reports about their separation by announcing they were indeed separating on October 2. The star couple had taken to their respective social media handles and issued a joint statement that read, "''To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.''

Sam and Chay had tied the knot in October 2017 in twin ceremonies. On 6th October, the stars tied the knot with each other in a Hindu religious ceremony and shared their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on 7th October. Pictures and videos from their dreamy wedding had gone viral on social media.