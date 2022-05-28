Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back at trolls, considers dying alone 'lucky'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her on-screen acting chops, and off-screen fearless, blunt personality. The actress knows how to tackle trollers like a pro, and she proved it again.

The Eega actress shut down a troller with an apt, savage reply, and it left her fans delighted by her sharp wit. One of her naysayers tweeted to Samantha saying, "She's gonna end up dying alone with cats & dogs." The tweet currently stands deleted, as Samantha gave a befitting reply to him. Samantha added to his tweet saying, "I would consider myself Lucky (smiley emoji)."

Here's Samantha's reply

I would consider myself lucky https://t.co/QH5XEtfALK — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 27, 2022

As soon as Samantha replied back, several netizens supported her over the personal attack and lauded her comeback reply. One of the users asserted, "This is savage my dear! You are giving back to back slaps to these people who have no other job to do." Another user added, "He commented to insult her but rather than taking it anger she quoted with a positive reply. How how it's possible now I say my girl will reach greater heights @Samanthaprabhu2?" One of the netizens added, "@Logix50 Hey buddy Dont be so mean you never know what she is dealing with her life!its so easy to be a keyboard warrior !Spread some love which is too hard find these days!& dying alone is not bad at all than falling in fake love."

On the work front, the actress is ready with actioner Yashoda, which will be a pan-India release. She is also filming Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda had been shooting in Kashmir for their romantic comedy titled Kushi for the past month and it was reported that the actors had been injured while shooting a stunt scene in the last couple of days of their shoot. Now, makers have clarified that these reports were nothing but fake news.

Clarifying all these rumours, the makers stated that the Kushi team, including Samantha, Vijay, director Shiva Nirvana, and the crew is back in Hyderabad after shooting for a month in the beautiful valleys of Pahalgam in Kashmir. The film is slated to release on December 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.



