Kushi: Makers clarify Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda not injured on film's sets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda had been shooting in Kashmir for their romantic comedy titled Kushi for the past month and it was reported that the actors had been injured while shooting a stunt scene in the last couple of days of their shoot. Now, makers have clarified that these reports were nothing but fake news.

Clarifying all these rumours, the makers stated that the Kushi team, including Samantha, Vijay, director Shiva Nirvana, and the crew is back in Hyderabad after shooting for a month in the beautiful valleys of Pahalgam in Kashmir. The film is slated to release on December 23 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the BA Raju's team wrote, "Fake news alert: There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don't believe such news".

Fake news alert :"There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie.There is no truth in this news.

The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir.Dont believe such news" May 24, 2022

Before Kushi, Vijay and Samantha have previously worked together in Mahanati, the biographical film based on the life of actress Savitri whose role was played by Keerthy Suresh and she received the National Film Award for Best Actress for the 2018 film.



READ | Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda share first glimpse of title track

Kushi is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana who has previously helmed three films - romantic comedy Ninnu Kori starring Nani, Nivetha Thomas, and Aadhi Pinisetty, romantic sports drama Majili starring Samantha with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, and action drama Tuck Jagadish starring Nani and Ritu Verma.

Kushi is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers whose most recent release Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh is running successfully in theatres across the world and has crossed the coveted figure of Rs 200 crore at the global box office.