Salaar box office collection day 6: Prabhas-starrer survives major mid-week fall, inches close to Rs 500 crore worldwide

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar has been steadily raking in the money at the box office.

Prabhas’ new release Salaar is going from strength to strength at the box office. The fim registered the biggest opening by any Indian film in 2023 and had a very impressive opening weekend. But its real test was always going to be the first few days after the Christmas break. And it seems the film has passed that test now. In its first six days, Salaar has earned almost Rs 300 crore net at home and is inching closer to Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Sacnilk reported that the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs 17 crore net on Wednesday, taking its six-day total to just under Rs 300 crore in terms of net domestic collection. The film should have crossed that mark by Thursday morning. Salaar has also crossed the Rs 450-crore mark in gross worldwide collection is now heding for the 500-crore club, which it should enter by Friday morning.

When Salaar does cross the 500-crore mark, it will become the third film of Prabhas to do so, and also the seventh Indian film to do so in 2023, a new record for the Indian film industry. The general slowdown has meant that breaching the Rs 1000-crore mark may be a challenge for the action thriller. But exhibitors have reduced ticket prices to boost sales in many parts of south, which may give the much-needed jump to Salaar.

The film had been facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki in the north markets. However, it has still managed to do well, earning over Rs 80 crore in the Hindi-dubbed version alone. In fact, the film’s producers claim that the number is close to Rs 100 crore now.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Shruti Haasan and Sriya Reddy. The film’s sequel has been greenlit.