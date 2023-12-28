Salaar box office collection day 6: Prabhas-starrer survives major mid-week fall, inches close to Rs 500 crore worldwide

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio investing big on AI tool for Indians, planning to launch…

This is how Mukesh Ambani reacted when Akash Ambani got invitation to speak at IIT Bombay, sent Shloka to...

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for 'hurting sentiments' over viral video of him chanting Jai Mata Di at Christmas party

Meet superstar who wanted to be IAS officer, left UPSC prep, accident ruined his career, worked with SRK, he is now...

Unusual scene in Pakistan: Lion cub spotted riding in car, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio investing big on AI tool for Indians, planning to launch…

Meet superstar who wanted to be IAS officer, left UPSC prep, accident ruined his career, worked with SRK, he is now...

Dunki box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film stays steady, crosses Rs 150-crore mark in India in first week

8 reasons why pears are good for pregnant women

AI imagines Game of Thrones stars as fat and overweight

Benefits of drinking betel leaf water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Meet superstar who wanted to be IAS officer, left UPSC prep, accident ruined his career, worked with SRK, he is now...

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for 'hurting sentiments' over viral video of him chanting Jai Mata Di at Christmas party

Not Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, India's first actress to charge Rs 1 crore fees, rejected film with Amitabh, never watched...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Salaar box office collection day 6: Prabhas-starrer survives major mid-week fall, inches close to Rs 500 crore worldwide

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar has been steadily raking in the money at the box office.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:12 AM IST

article-main
Salaar box office collection has crossed the Rs 450-crore mark in six days
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prabhas’ new release Salaar is going from strength to strength at the box office. The fim registered the biggest opening by any Indian film in 2023 and had a very impressive opening weekend. But its real test was always going to be the first few days after the Christmas break. And it seems the film has passed that test now. In its first six days, Salaar has earned almost Rs 300 crore net at home and is inching closer to Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Sacnilk reported that the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs 17 crore net on Wednesday, taking its six-day total to just under Rs 300 crore in terms of net domestic collection. The film should have crossed that mark by Thursday morning. Salaar has also crossed the Rs 450-crore mark in gross worldwide collection is now heding for the 500-crore club, which it should enter by Friday morning.

When Salaar does cross the 500-crore mark, it will become the third film of Prabhas to do so, and also the seventh Indian film to do so in 2023, a new record for the Indian film industry. The general slowdown has meant that breaching the Rs 1000-crore mark may be a challenge for the action thriller. But exhibitors have reduced ticket prices to boost sales in many parts of south, which may give the much-needed jump to Salaar.

The film had been facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki in the north markets. However, it has still managed to do well, earning over Rs 80 crore in the Hindi-dubbed version alone. In fact, the film’s producers claim that the number is close to Rs 100 crore now.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Shruti Haasan and Sriya Reddy. The film’s sequel has been greenlit.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Siemens, GMR competing with each other to grab this UP govt mega project

Unusual scene in Pakistan: Lion cub spotted riding in car, video goes viral

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: SA lead by 11 runs, Elgar unbeaten on 140

Government asks social media platforms to remove fraud loan app ads and deepfakes, if not complied…

Dense fog causes low visibility in Delhi-NCR, national capital shivers at 6°C

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE