Salaar box office collection day 3: Prabhas' film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 400-crore mark worldwide

Prashanth Neel's film Salaar starring Prabhas collected Rs 208 crore at Indian box office and crossed Rs 400-crore mark worldwide.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 06:32 AM IST

Prabhas has made the greates comeback with his film Salaar, directed with Prashanth Neel. The film has crossed Rs 400-crore mark within 3 days of its release and created a histroy. As per our trade sources, Salaar has collected more than Rs 400 crore worldwide.

As per early eastimates by sacnilk.com. Prashanth Neel's film has collected Rs 208 crore at Indian box office. Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire leverages the star power of Prabhas and the inclusion of Prithviraj Sukumaran to secure impressive openings both in India and overseas. The movie's multi-language release, being dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil alongside its original Telugu version, has significantly contributed to its wide appeal across India, making it a pan-Indian success.

On the first day, Salaar’s team – Hombale Films – released a statement saying the film has grossed Rs 175 crore worldwide. Salaar is the biggest opening Indian film of the year. Positive reviews mean that the film can build on word of mouth and can perform super strong during the festive season of Christmas.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by  Homebale Films' Vijay Kiragandur. A sequel, Salaar Part 2 will conclude the saga of friends-turned-enemies, Deva (Prabhas) and Vardharajan Mannaar (Prithviraj Sukumaran).

 stars Prabhas alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film brings together this ensemble cast for what promises to be an engaging cinematic experience.

