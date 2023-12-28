Headlines

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio investing big on AI tool for Indians, planning to launch…

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for 'hurting sentiments' over viral video of him chanting Jai Mata Di at Christmas party

Meet superstar who wanted to be IAS officer, left UPSC prep, accident ruined his career, worked with SRK, he is now...

Unusual scene in Pakistan: Lion cub spotted riding in car, video goes viral

Not Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, India's first actress to charge Rs 1 crore fees, rejected film with Amitabh, never watched...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio investing big on AI tool for Indians, planning to launch…

Meet superstar who wanted to be IAS officer, left UPSC prep, accident ruined his career, worked with SRK, he is now...

Dunki box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film stays steady, crosses Rs 150-crore mark in India in first week

8 reasons why pears are good for pregnant women

AI imagines Game of Thrones stars as fat and overweight

Benefits of drinking betel leaf water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Meet superstar who wanted to be IAS officer, left UPSC prep, accident ruined his career, worked with SRK, he is now...

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for 'hurting sentiments' over viral video of him chanting Jai Mata Di at Christmas party

Not Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, India's first actress to charge Rs 1 crore fees, rejected film with Amitabh, never watched...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dunki box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film stays steady, crosses Rs 150-crore mark in India in first week

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is based on the social issue of illegal immigration and has received mixed to positive reviews. It has earned over Rs 150 crore in India in its first week.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 07:57 AM IST

article-main
Dunki/Red Chillies Entertainment Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy aka Hardayal Singh Dhillon, Dunki released in cinemas on December 21 and opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, the comedy drama highlights the social issue of illegal immigration.

After earning Rs 129.95 crore in the four-day opening weekend and the Christmas holiday on Monday, Dunki witnessed its first big drop on Tuesday and collected Rs 11.56 crore. As per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film remained steady on Wednesday, December 27, and earned Rs 9.75 crore. 

Thus, Dunki has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in India in the first week and its seven-day collection now stands at Rs 151.26 crore. Globally, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer and Rajkumar Hirani directorial has grossed Rs 283 crore in its first six days, as shared by the production house Red Chillies Entertainment on its social media on Wednesday.

Dunki has become the 10th Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to enter the domestic Rs 100 crore club after Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan, and Jawan. This year, he has given his two highest-grossing films with Pathaan and Jawan with the colossal earnings of Rs 543 crore and Rs 643 crore net in India, respectively.

The comedy drama is facing stiff competition at the box office from Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which hit theatres a day later on December 22. The pan-India actioner, which has released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, has earned close to Rs 300 crore net in India in its first six days, as per trade sources.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Siemens, GMR competing with each other to grab this UP govt mega project

Unusual scene in Pakistan: Lion cub spotted riding in car, video goes viral

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: SA lead by 11 runs, Elgar unbeaten on 140

Government asks social media platforms to remove fraud loan app ads and deepfakes, if not complied…

Dense fog causes low visibility in Delhi-NCR, national capital shivers at 6°C

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE