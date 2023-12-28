Dunki box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film stays steady, crosses Rs 150-crore mark in India in first week

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is based on the social issue of illegal immigration and has received mixed to positive reviews. It has earned over Rs 150 crore in India in its first week.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy aka Hardayal Singh Dhillon, Dunki released in cinemas on December 21 and opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, the comedy drama highlights the social issue of illegal immigration.

After earning Rs 129.95 crore in the four-day opening weekend and the Christmas holiday on Monday, Dunki witnessed its first big drop on Tuesday and collected Rs 11.56 crore. As per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film remained steady on Wednesday, December 27, and earned Rs 9.75 crore.

Thus, Dunki has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in India in the first week and its seven-day collection now stands at Rs 151.26 crore. Globally, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer and Rajkumar Hirani directorial has grossed Rs 283 crore in its first six days, as shared by the production house Red Chillies Entertainment on its social media on Wednesday.

Dunki has become the 10th Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to enter the domestic Rs 100 crore club after Ra.One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan, and Jawan. This year, he has given his two highest-grossing films with Pathaan and Jawan with the colossal earnings of Rs 543 crore and Rs 643 crore net in India, respectively.

The comedy drama is facing stiff competition at the box office from Prabhas-starrer Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which hit theatres a day later on December 22. The pan-India actioner, which has released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, has earned close to Rs 300 crore net in India in its first six days, as per trade sources.



