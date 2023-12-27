Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

In the #AskSRK session that Shah Rukh Khan held on Wednesday, a Twitter user asked him if Dunki's budget is Rs 85 crore, Rs 120 crore, or Rs 350 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his hat-trick of box office successes in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. On Wednesday, December 27, the superstar held an #AskSRK session on Twitter, now known as X, and gave hilarious replies to the random questions asked by the netizens.

Sharing that he just lost a VR game to his youngest child AbRam Khan, SRK began his #AskSRK session, "Just lost at a VR game to the lil one. Need to recharge and go back and win. Need some happy 20 questions for happy answers to recoup, regroup and do a rematch. #AskSRK quick one for 15 mins. ASK!! #Dunki".

During the session, one of the Twitter users raised questions about Dunki's budget and asked, "Sir there are so many rumors about Dunki budget. Some saying 85 cr, some saying 120 cr, some saying 350 cr, Socha Dunki maarne wale se hi puch liya jaaye (It is better to ask from the horse's mouth directly)". The superstar responed to him with a savage reply, "Bhai jiska business hai usse karne de. Apna time kisi aur cheez mein laga please (Let the person who has his business, manage it. Please spend your time on something else)."

As per reports, Dunki has been made on a reported budget of a mere Rs 85 crore. This makes it SRK’s lowest-budget film in the last seven years, including Jab Harry Met Sejal, made on a budget of Rs 90 crore, Raees, on Rs 90-95 crore, Zero, on a massive budget of Rs 200 crore, Pathaan made for Rs 240 crore and the most recent Jawan for Rs 300 crore.

Bhai jiska business hai usse karne de. Apna time kisi aur cheez mein laga please. #Dunki https://t.co/e3eRK7BeEO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

Released in the theatres on December 21, Dunki has been performing well at the box office as it has earned Rs 283.13 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its first six days. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, the comedy drama highlights the social issue of illegal immigration.



READ | Anupam Kher offered his directorial debut to the three Khans, movie became biggest flop, he never made another film