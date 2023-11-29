Rs 2135 crore, 6 films: Here's how South Cinema is going to challenge Bollywood in coming months

Headlines

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man at Berkshire, dies at 99

Meet Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation 'hero', Munna Qureshi, who came from Delhi to free 41 workers

Batsman who scored most runs in T20I in 1 year

Superfoods rich in zinc

AI imagines Harry Potter characters as ripped bodybuilders

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

The first part of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer also became very popular in the country and abroad. From the story to the content and dialogues of the film, it won the hearts of people.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 07:34 AM IST

There are many great films coming out of the South film industry these days that are ready to create havoc at the box office. These films are sequels of 2 blockbuster films which have been shot on a large scale. The makers have put Rs 2135 crore at stake on the six films we are talking about. After watching the teasers of all these films, the fans are quite excited and it is clear that these stories will not only win hearts but succeed at the box office as well. 

Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 

South film Kantara proved to be a blockbuster and now the shooting of its sequel is ongoing. Recently, the first teaser of Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 was released by the makers, which has increased the excitement of the people. Kantara was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore and was seen in theaters for 50 days. The film had collected Rs 400 crore. Now, its second part is being made at a cost of Rs 125 crore and we are very excited to see it.

Pushpa: The Rule

People are eagerly waiting for Pushpa 2 or rather Pushpa: The Rule and the shooting of this film is going on at a fast pace. The first part of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer also became very popular in the country and abroad. From the story to the content and dialogues of the film, it won the hearts of people. Besides, all the songs of the film also proved to be blockbusters and its second part is being made on a much larger scale than the first. The budget of Pushpa 2 is Rs 500 crore whereas the first part was made only for Rs 60 crore. 

Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive film to date. It is being made with a budget of Rs 700 crore and Prabhas will once again be seen in the role of 'God' in the film. Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Vishnu in Kalki 2898 AD. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan will also be seen in it.

Salaar

Prabhas' Salaar is also one of the most awaited films in which he will be seen with Shruti Haasan. Salaar is being made at a cost of Rs 400 crore and is being directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages. Apart from Prabhas, it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu.

Captain Miller

Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar starrer Captain Miller is also ready for release. This film will hit the theaters on December 15, 2023. The film has been made at a cost of Rs 60 crore. Dhanush will be seen in the role of Captain Miller in the film.

Kanguva

There is also a lot of excitement about Suriya's film Kanguva. Disha Patani is also playing the female lead role in the film. Kanguva is being made at a cost of Rs 350 crore and will see Suriya in a never-seen-before avatar.

