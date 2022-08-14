RRR: Google honours SS Rajamouli's film with special animation, fans say 'this is just crazy'

RRR/File photo

RRR continues its global domination as the technology giant Google has now honoured SS Rajamouli's masterpiece, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, with a special animation. This sweet gesture has left the fans of the period action extravaganza, released in March this year, surprised.

Searching for "RRR" on Google shows a horse and a motorbike moving across your screen. While the horse indicates Ram Charan's character Alluri Sitaram Raju, the motorbike indicates Jr NTR's character Komaram Bheem. Even the RRR team has acknowledged this special honour and tweeted about the same.

"Thank you @Google for surprising us and acknowledging the GLOBAL PHENOMENON & Popularity of RRR !! Search for RRR in google and post screenshot/video to us with #RRRTakeOver #RRRMovie", read the tweet from the official Twitter handle of RRR, the second-highest grossing Indian film of the year behind Yash-led KGF Chapter 2.



And as soon as this was noticed by fans, they started sharing their screenshots on the micro-blogging platform. One Twitter account wrote, "Wow! #RRR is taking over the internet the world over! Hopefully it will fetch international awards next years", while another tweeted, "This is just crazy. I love it."

"Deserves spl kudos to have made a nationalistic film hit among global audience, notwithstanding anything else. Hope they don't get sucked into D-wood", read another tweet. While another fan wrote, "Wow this is simply phenomenal. #RRRMovie continues to break barriers and records for a Telugu movie! Thanks a lot @ssrajamouli garu for your vision and the hard work to make it real!"



For the unversed, RRR is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played brilliantly by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also starred in the big-budget action extravaganza that has left the Western audience amazed since its streaming release on Netflix.