RRR: Baby Driver director Edgar Wright reviews Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer film, calls it 'an absolute blast'

"What an absolute blast. So entertaining", read Edgar Wright's tweet appreciating SS Rajamouli-directed period action extravaganza.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

RRR-Edgar Wright/File photo-Twitter

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period action extravaganza RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles has found wide acceptance in the Western audience who can't stop going gaga over the Telugu blockbuster. Now, popular Hollywood director Edgar Wright is the latest to join the RRR bandwagon.

Edgar Wright, who has helmed critically and commercially acclaimed films like Baby Driver, Last Night In Soho, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Shaun of the Dead among others, took to Twitter on the early morning of Sunday, August 14 (as per the Indian time) and shared that he has recently watched RRR and called it 'an absolute blast'.

His Tweet read, "Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause." The pre-interval action-packed sequence where Ram Charan's Alluri Sitaram Raju and Jr NTR's Komaram Bheem face each other has already been dubbed the best scene of the year in many reviews.

When a netizen replied to Edgar, "I don’t understand applauding a film. The filmmakers aren’t there to receive it", the filmmaker tweeted him back and wrote, "If someone clapped at my film when I was the other side of the world, I would not be mad in the slightest. No filmmaker would."

Earlier, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn, and Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo have praised SS Rajamouli's film, which also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles playing Ram Charan's wife and father respectively.

READ | RRR star Ram Charan is ideal to become next James Bond, says Marvel's Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker

After much appreciation from Hollywood, RRR is being called the safest bet for India's chance at the Oscars next year for lifting the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, previously known as Best Foreign Language Film.

