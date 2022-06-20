RRR, Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, Pulimurugan: Highest-grossing films in South Indian states

From Vikram to RRR, here's a look at the highest-grossing movies in each of the five South Indian states.
Before SS Rajamouli's RRR was released, his previous blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was the highest-grossing film in South Indian states except for Kerala. After RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Vikram, things have altogether changed. Let's have a look at the highest-grossing films in the South Indian states namely Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. (All images: File photos)
1. RRR - Andhra Pradesh
Headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the period-action extravaganza collected approximately Rs 415 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office to emerge as the highest-grossing movie in Andhra Pradesh.
2. Vikram - Tamil Nadu
Beating Baahubali 2 (Rs 146 crore), Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's actioner Vikram became the first Tamil film to collect Rs 150 crore from Tamil Nadu and emerged as the highest-grossing movie in the state.
3. Pulimurugan - Kerala
Mohanlal's action-thriller Pulimurugan, released in 2016, sits right at the top of the highest-grossing movies in Kerala with collections of around Rs 79 crore, slightly ahead of Baahubali 2 which earned Rs 73 crores in the state.
4. KGF Chapter 2 - Karnataka
Led by Yash's ultimate swag and directed by Prashanth Neel, the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 164.50 crore in Karnataka and surpassed the lifetime collections of Baahubali 2 (Rs 129 crore) in the state.
5. RRR - Telangana
SS Rajamouli's film had crossed the lifetime collections of his previous hit Baahubali 2 (Rs 307) crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office within just ten days to become the highest-grossing film in Telangana.