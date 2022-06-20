RRR, Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, Pulimurugan: Highest-grossing films in South Indian states

From Vikram to RRR, here's a look at the highest-grossing movies in each of the five South Indian states.

Before SS Rajamouli's RRR was released, his previous blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was the highest-grossing film in South Indian states except for Kerala. After RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Vikram, things have altogether changed. Let's have a look at the highest-grossing films in the South Indian states namely Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. (All images: File photos)