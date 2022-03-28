RRR box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film wins big on Sunday

Living up to its expectations and promise, director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has turned out to be a big-screen spectacle that blends adrenaline-pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently. Given the visual spectacle the film is, it has been gaining massively at the box office collection one day at a time.

The period action drama boasting a pan-India cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt opened to a thundering response across the nation and worldwide. The film that hit theatres on March 25, earned an impressive figure of Rs 223 crores at the box office on day one and it seems like 'RRR' continued to win big even on Sunday (March 27).

As per a report in India Today, the film reportedly has had a stupendous Sunday and is predicted to have done better than the opening day collection in several centres worldwide.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had dished out details of RRR's Hindi box office day 2 collection on Saturday and mentioned that due to word of mouth, the film had gained in the Hindi belt. "#RRR *HINDI* RRRoars on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Multiplexes witness BIG GAINS on Day 2... Single screens ROCKING... Expect BIGGERRR GROWTH on Day 3, should hit ₹ 70+ cr weekend... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 43.82 cr. #India biz," Adarsh had tweeted.

Earlier he had pointed out that 'RRR' had collected Rs 223 crore worldwide. "'RRR' Day 1 biz… Gross BOC… #AP: Rs 75 cr, #Nizam: Rs 27.5 cr, #Karnataka: Rs 14.5 cr, #TamilNadu: Rs 10 cr, #Kerala: Rs 4 cr, #NorthIndia: Rs 25 cr. India total: Rs 156 cr. #USA: Rs 42 cr. Non-US #Overseas: 25 cr. Worldwide total: Rs 223 cr," Taran Adarsh's tweet read.

With such grandeur and special effects, the movie buffs can experience never-seen-before action and drama in 3D with ‘RRR’, truly making it an unmissable theatrical experience.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' has released worldwide on March 25, 2022.