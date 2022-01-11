Rashmika Mandanna looks sizzling HOT in golden gown with plunging neckline, see pics

National crush Rashmika Mandanna, who is on cloud nine after the massive success of her film 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1' opposite Allu Arjun, never fails to add a zing of oomph in her glamorous photoshoots and her recent pictures on Instagram are no different.

The actress turned up the heat in a recent photoshoot, where she was seen rocking a golden embellished sheer gown with a plunging neckline. Rashmika left her hair open in soft curls and opted for minimal makeup in the bronze palette to go with the overall look.

Rashmika certainly killed it in the golden shimmery outfit as she struck different poses for the photoshoot. In the caption, she asked her fans what they thought about the outfit, which read, "What do you guys think of this look?"

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, with the producers of the other much-anticipated movies -- 'RRR', 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Bheemla Nayak' -- announcing the postponement of their release because of the Covid-19 surge, 'Pushpa' has continued with its winning run, its box-office earnings going up steadily.

As of January 5, the net earnings of the film's Hindi version touched Rs 65 crore since its release on December 17. Worldwide, according to film trade analysts, it has raked in more than Rs 300 crore. Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller's star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be debuting in Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye', both highly anticipated films.