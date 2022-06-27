Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli to launch RRR-themed restaurant?

RRR/File photo

A major Telugu film producer is said to have approached RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR about starting a restaurant with the RRR brand and has suggested they partner with the film's director S.S. Rajamouli as well.

If everything goes according to plan, the trio might launch a restaurant with an RRR motif. As per news agency IANS, sources also state that the cuisine will feature top chefs and that the entire decor will be planned to complement the main plot of the film, in addition to offering deliciously real Indian cuisine.

Pre-independence era fashion will likely also be used for the staff`s attire.

After the release of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR both became busier in their personal lives and began working on their respective careers. Therefore, it is not known whether they have agreed to work together on the RRR-themed restaurant yet.

However, if that news was to come true, we are sure that the RRR-themed restaurant would be a hit among the masses just like the film.

Meanwhile, Netflix on Thursday (June 23) announced that the Hindi version of RRR has become "the most popular film from India" on the streamer globally. The Hindi dubbed take of the Telugu language film arrived on Netflix on May 20, two months after its worldwide theatrical release.

According to the streaming platform, RRR (Hindi), which has a runtime of 3 hours 2 minutes, has been viewed for "over 45 million hours" across the world. "RRR is now the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world," Netflix announced on Twitter.

The film, which was pegged as a pan-India movie also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, chronicles a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by N T Rama Rao Jr.

RRR, also one of the most successful Indian films of 2022, has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide. It received mostly positive reviews for Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song "Naacho Naacho" (or "Naatu Naatu" in Telugu), scored by M M Keeravani.

Also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, the movie was released in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Cinema formats. The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of RRR started streaming on ZEE5 on May 20.

