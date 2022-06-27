RRR: Concept art of film's deleted scenes go viral, fans question SS Rajamouli over it

Ram Charan, Jr NTR/File photo | RRR concept art photo courtesy Twitter @viswanathart

A few days ago, Viswanath Sundaram, the concept artist for the magnum opus RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, shared two photos of concept art on his Twitter handle revealing two deleted scenes from the now blockbuster hit film.

One of the concept art photos is a deleted scene in the film that depicts the birth of Ram Charan, and the artwork portrays the infant Ram receiving blessings from the Pandits in front of a fire. Another is of baby Bheem receiving blessings from Guruji in front of the water.

RRR fans who came across the deleted scenes from the movie, questioned the director wanting to know why he decided to chop off the fascinating scene from the original cut of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer.

READ: RRR star Ram Charan to have a cameo in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Those who have watched RRR must know that Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters in the film are shown as Earth elements fire and water, respectively. And therefore, the fans think that these two deleted scenes were very important for the film. Internet users who saw the fascinating scene questioned Rajamouli about why he deleted it and urged him to upload it on the movie's socials or YouTube because, according to them, it is a scene that is not to be missed.

Check out the concept art of the two deleted scenes below:



Meanwhile, Netflix recently said the Hindi version of S S Rajamouli's period action epic RRR has become "the most popular film from India" on the streamer globally. The Hindi dubbed take of the Telugu language film arrived on Netflix on May 20, two months after its worldwide theatrical release.

According to the streaming platform, RRR (Hindi) film, which has a runtime of 3 hours 2 minutes, has been viewed for "over 45 million hours" across the world.

"RRR is now the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world," Netflix announced on Twitter.

The film, which was pegged as a pan-India movie also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, chronicles a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by N T Rama Rao Jr.

RRR, also one of the most successful Indian films of 2022, has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide. It received mostly positive reviews for Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song "Naacho Naacho" (or "Naatu Naatu" in Telugu), scored by M M Keeravani.

Also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, the movie was released in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Cinema format.

The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of RRR started streaming on ZEE5 from May 20.