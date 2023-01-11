Search icon
Team RRR, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli arrive in style to attend Golden Globes Awards 2023

After entertaining India, team RRR is making the country proud by earning international accolades.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

Ram Charan and Team RRR at Golden Globes

Actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and filmmaker SS Rajamouli are all set to attend the Golden Globes 2023 taking place in Los Angeles. Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli along with their spouses are attending the awards ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared the first picture where they all looked stylish as they posed for the camera. The picture features Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Ram and his wife Upasana and Rajamouli with his wife Rama. Sharing the picture, Ram Charan wrote, "THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes."

Here's the post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

RRR has secured two nominations in the prestigious Golden Globes Awards, the song Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song, and the film is competing in the Best Foreign Language Film. RRR was released in India on March 25, 2023. 

(With inputs from IANS)

