Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan locks October release window, makers drops major update with 'blockbuster vibes' poster

Vettaiyan, which was earlier titled Thalaivar 170, announced the film's release month a day after Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 release month was announced.

A day after Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 release date was announced, fans of Rajinikanth got a major update on his upcoming film, Vettaiyan. The T. J. Gnanavel-directed action drama which was earlier titled Thalaivar 170 is geared up for the worldwide release, and the makers announced the release month with a new poster.

In the poster, Rajinikanth is seen holding a gun and giving his wicked smile to his target. Rajinikanth looks killer with his timeless swag and black eyewear. The makers will bring the Vettaiyan (hunter) avatar of Rajinikanth to the world in the month of October. The makers shared the poster with the caption, "Kuri vechachu. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this OCTOBER. Get ready to chase down the prey!"

Soon after the new poster with the release month was announced, Rajini fans cherished, it and declared it a "Rs 700 crore blockbuster." A fan wrote, "Uber cool poster #Vettaiyan hunt from October 2024. Waiting for thalaivaaaaa." Another fan wrote, "Blockbuster vibes." One of the fans wrote, "Kollywood will peak in October. #Vettaiyan could be the first Tamil film after 2.0 to do big numbers in Hindi markets. #Jailer was already a sensational Blockbuster in South India. A good promotion and buzz in North India, #வேட்டையன் could easily hit the 750CR mark!"

Vettaiyan also marks the return of Rajinikanth with Amitabh Bachchan after three decades. The two stalwarts would be sharing the screen again after Hum (1991). The ensemble action thriller also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Vetaiyan would mark Rajinikanth's 12th time as a police officer after Moondru Mudichu, Kodi Parakkudhu, Giraftar, Hum, Farishtey, Dosti Dushmani, Phool Bane Angaarey, Pandiyan (1992), Darbar (2020) and Jailer. Apart from Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will be seen in Thalaivar 171, slated to release in cinemas in 2025.