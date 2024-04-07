Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan locks October release window, makers drops major update with 'blockbuster vibes' poster

Breaking: Stage collapses during PM Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur, several injured

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

This film left producer in debt, was rejected by superstar, distributors refused to release, became year's biggest hit

'I thought people...': Rohit Sharma opens up on 2023 ODI World final loss to Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye win against unbeatable Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan locks October release window, makers drops major update with 'blockbuster vibes' poster

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

10 symptoms of ulcerative colitis

Animals that can survive months without food

5 iconic white marble monuments in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

West Bengal News: NIA Team Attacked in East Medinipur, Officer Injured, Vehicle Vandalized

Lalu Yadav Arrest Warrant: Big Blow To RJD Chief Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bihar News

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan locks October release window, makers drops major update with 'blockbuster vibes' poster

This film left producer in debt, was rejected by superstar, distributors refused to release, became year's biggest hit

Crew box office collection day 9: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer enters Rs 100-crore club

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan locks October release window, makers drops major update with 'blockbuster vibes' poster

Vettaiyan, which was earlier titled Thalaivar 170, announced the film's release month a day after Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 release month was announced.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 10:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan (Image source: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 release date was announced, fans of Rajinikanth got a major update on his upcoming film, Vettaiyan. The T. J. Gnanavel-directed action drama which was earlier titled Thalaivar 170 is geared up for the worldwide release, and the makers announced the release month with a new poster. 

In the poster, Rajinikanth is seen holding a gun and giving his wicked smile to his target. Rajinikanth looks killer with his timeless swag and black eyewear. The makers will bring the Vettaiyan (hunter) avatar of Rajinikanth to the world in the month of October. The makers shared the poster with the caption, "Kuri vechachu. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this OCTOBER. Get ready to chase down the prey!" 

Soon after the new poster with the release month was announced, Rajini fans cherished, it and declared it a "Rs 700 crore blockbuster." A fan wrote, "Uber cool poster #Vettaiyan hunt from October 2024. Waiting for thalaivaaaaa." Another fan wrote, "Blockbuster vibes." One of the fans wrote, "Kollywood will peak in October. #Vettaiyan could be the first Tamil film after 2.0 to do big numbers in Hindi markets. #Jailer was already a sensational Blockbuster in South India. A good promotion and buzz in North India, #வேட்டையன் could easily hit the 750CR mark!"  

Vettaiyan also marks the return of Rajinikanth with Amitabh Bachchan after three decades. The two stalwarts would be sharing the screen again after Hum (1991). The ensemble action thriller also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Vetaiyan would mark Rajinikanth's 12th time as a police officer after Moondru Mudichu, Kodi Parakkudhu, Giraftar, Hum, Farishtey, Dosti Dushmani, Phool Bane Angaarey, Pandiyan (1992), Darbar (2020) and Jailer. Apart from Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will be seen in Thalaivar 171, slated to release in cinemas in 2025.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first player to achieve huge milestone in IPL

Meet man, became millionaire through gaming, got Rs 3336 crore from Google for...

'Don't test...': Shaheen Afridi's cryptic Instagram post goes viral after losing Pakistan captaincy to Babar Azam

This entrepreneur works in Rs 7014 crore company at 21, related to two superstar's families, her net worth is...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC twice, became IPS officer, then IAS with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement