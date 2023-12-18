Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari confesses to harassing junior artiste who died by suicide: Report

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari reportedly confesses to harassing junior artiste who died by suicide. Trigger warning: This article contains description of self-harm

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh who played the role of Allu Arjun's friend, Kesava in the movie, was arrested on December 6 allegedly harassing a junior artiste who died by suicide. According to a report in TV9, the actor has now admitted the crime of blackmailing a woman with private photos, leading to her suicide last month.

As per the TV9 report, Jagadeesh has confessed to the crime and has admitted that he clicked the junior artiste's pictures with ill intent and had blackmailed her to make the pictures public. He also claimed that he was jealous of her falling for another man. Jagadeesh accepted that he had known the woman for five years, however, they parted ways after his success with Pushpa. However, the jealous actor blackmailed her, leading to her suicide.

Earlier this month, the Pushpa actor was arrested by Punjagutta police and produced him in court after which he was sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail. The court directed to keep him in 14 days remand after the junior artiste, who died of suicide, her father filed a complaint against the actor. According to a report in Times Of India, Jagadeesh was in a live-in relationship with the junior artiste who later died by suicide. Charged under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment to suicide).

About Jagadeesh

Jagadeesh made his debut in the year 2018 with the film Nirudyoga Natulu and later starred in the 2019 film Mallesham and the 2020 film Palasa 1978. However, the actor rose to fame with his role in Sukumar's Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. He essayed the role of Pushpa Raj’s close friend and confidant, Kesava, narrating his rise in ranks to the audience. He was praised for his performance in the film and was reportedly supposed to reprise his role in the sequel.