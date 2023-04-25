Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan as the Roys? ChatGPT suggests cast if Succession was remade in Hindi

The cast of HBO's Succession

Succession is one of the most talked-about and watched TV shows globally right now. The dark comedy drama deals with the internal conflicts, ambitions, and dysfunctions of the Roy family, who own the Waystar Royco business empire. The show, an HBO original, has earned love from fans and also a lot of critical acclaim, most notably for the performances of its cast.

As the fourth season of the show is underway (but sadly not available in India this time), many wondered if a show like these could be explored in India. On social media platforms and forums, fans discussed what an Indian version of Succession would look like. While there is no right answer to that, we asked the best expert we know – ChatGPT – on what an Indian cast for Succession could look like if the show were to be remade in Hindi.

Amitabh Bachchan as Logan Roy

Brian Cox plays the sharp, foul-mouthed, and intimidating patriarch of the Roy family and the founder of a global media empire in Succession. ChatGPT believes that Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema, ‘would be an excellent choice to play Logan Roy’.The reasons it gives are his penchant for ‘powerful performances and commanding screen presence’.

Priyanka Chopra as Shiv Roy

Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy is the only daughter of Logan Roy, who is an ambitious young woman who wants to take over the family business. ChatGPT says “Priyanka Chopra is a versatile actress who has made a successful transition from Bollywood to Hollywood. She would be a great fit for the role of Shiv Roy.” Sarah Snook plays the role in the original.

Ranbir Kapoor as Kendall Roy

While Jeremy Strong’s portrayal of Logan’s second son Kendall Roy has won him accolades and awards, ChatGPT says that Ranbir Kapoor could be up to the task as well. The chatbot says that the actor ‘has won critical acclaim for his performances in a range of films’ and would be a good fit to play Kendall, a character ‘who struggles with addiction and betrayal’.

Varun Dhawan as Roman Roy

Roman Roy, the eccentric yet clueless youngest son of Logan Roy, began as a comic relief and has gradually been established as a potent character of an irreverent man, son who is desperate for his father's approval. Kieran Culkin’s performance has been memorable in the role and ChatGPT gives a left-field choice for the potential Indian adaptation in Varun Dhawan.

Saif Ali Khan as Connor Roy

Connor Roy is Logan’s eldest son and the one most removed from his business. Often seen as the black sheep of the family, he harbours political ambitions. ChatGPT says, “Saif Ali Khan is a versatile actor who has played a range of roles in Bollywood films. He would be a good fit for the role.” Alan Ruck plays Connor on the show.

Rajkummar Rao as Greg Hirsch

Perhpas the mos relatable and sympathetic character of the show is Greg Hirsch aka Cousin Greg, Logan's young and naive assistant who is desperate to climb the corporate ladder. While Nicholas Braun’s delivery has made the character memorable, ChatGPT suggests Rajkummar Rao, ‘known for his nuanced performances’, would be a great choice to play Greg.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Tom Wamsgans

Matthew Macfayden’s Tom Wamsgams is equal parts pitiable and equal parts hilarious. The actor has breathed life into the ‘hapless husband who is constantly belittled by the Roy family’. ChatGPT suggests Ayuhmann Khurrana for the role, calling him ‘a versatile actor who has won praise for his performances in a range of films’.

Konkona Sen Sharma as Gerri Kellman

J Smith-Cameron plays Gerri on the show. The character is Logan's trusted advisor who is often caught in the middle of the family's power struggles. ChatGPT says a great choice to play the role in the Hindi version would be Konkona Sen Sharma, who it describes as a ‘talented actress who has won critical acclaim’.