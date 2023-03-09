Search icon
Game of Thrones, Succession to Watchmen: List of shows to be unavailable on Disney+Hotstar from April 1

Disney+Hotstar ended its partnership with HBO as a cost-cutting measure.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Disney+Hotstar has ended its partnership with HBO. This comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced cost-cutting measures and restructuring at the company. Disney+Hotstar took to Twitter to announce the news and said, "Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar's vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events."

Read: Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, Anupam Kher shares news with heartfelt tribute

 

Here is a list of the shows that will be unavailable on Disney+Hotstar from April 1 onwards.

  1. Ballers
  2. Band of Brothers
  3. Catch and Kill
  4. Curb Your Enth
  5. Entourage
  6. Game of Thrones
  7. House of the Dragon
  8. Mare of Easttown
  9. Mind Over Murder
  10. Obama
  11. Scenes from a Marriage
  12. Shaq
  13. Succession
  14. The Baby
  15. The Gilded Age
  16. The Last of Us
  17. The Nevers
  18. The Sopranos
  19. The Time Traveller's Wife
  20. The Wire
  21. Undercurrent
  22. Watchmen
  23. We Own this City
