Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, Anupam Kher shares news with heartfelt tribute

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik has reportedly assed away at the age of 67. The news of his demise was broken by his friend and colleague Anupam Kher who penned a heartfelt note of tribute on social media on Thursday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Kher shared a monochrome picture of himself and Kaushik, writing alongside in Hindi, “I know that ‘death is the final truth of this world’ but I never thought that I’d have to write this about my dear friend Satish Kaushik. Full stop to a 45-year-long friendship just like that. Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH. Om Shanti!”

Kangana Ranaut also took to her Twitter and wrote, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti." The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

Satish Kaushik, born in April 1956 in Haryana, was an alumnus of National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India, two of the most prestigious perfroming arts institutions of the country. He began his film career in 1982 with Masoom and gained fame with his supporting role of Calendar in the iconic film Mr India a few years later.

In the 80s and 90s, the ctor established himself as a comedian playing a wide variety of supporting roles in a number of films ranging from Ram Lakhan, Deewana Mastana, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Hadh Kar Di Aapne. Having worked as a writer in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Sdatish Kaushik ventured behind the camera for the first time with the 1993 film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. He followed it up with Prem in 1995 but both were box office disasters.

He found success as a director first with Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain in 1999 and with Tere Naam in 2003, arguably his best work from behind the camera. He also won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural. He was last seen on screen in Chhatriwali, which released earlier this year. He is set to play Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency.