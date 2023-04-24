Alia Bhatt captures Ranbir Kapoor, Raha's candid moment, calls herself 'best photographer' since daughter's birth

Ranbir Kapoor-Raha Kapoor

On Monday, Alia Bhatt captured a candid photo of her husband Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter Raha. The father-daughter duo were enjoying their afternoon. Raha was sitting in her pram, while Ranbir was sitting beside her little one. Alia noticed this 'perfect moment' and captured it through her lens. Alia called herself the best photographer and stated that she has become a pro in capturing such adorable moments ever since Raha's birth (November 6).

Alia shared the photo on her Instagram, and wrote, "I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November. My world." Earlier in the day, Alia dropped the same photo on her Instagram story and later deleted it. However, the photo went viral in no time, as several fan pages shared the photos on social media.

As soon as Alia shared the photo, several netizens and her colleagues showered love on Ranbir-Raha's candid moment. A user wrote, "Uffff the best thing I saw today." Another netizen wrote, "I wish the photographer gave us some glimpse of her lil muse... instead of her pram."If u have become the best photographer than we can imagine how busy our former best photographer aka Raha's papa is with his camera." One of the netizens wrote, "You’re the best of everything my dear. Best actress. Best wife. Best lover. Best person. Best mommy." Another netizen wrote, "Love make you learn new things and excel in them! Much love to rahaaa." One of her fans wrote, "It took 6 hours for you to find a caption."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She will also be making her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.