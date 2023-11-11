Prime Minister Narendra Modi's song Abundance in Millets secures nomination at Grammy Awards 2024

The popular song performed by Indian-American Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Falu highlights the health benefits of the nutritional cereal.

Abundance in Millets, the song featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated for Grammy Awards 2024. The Millets song has been performed by Indian-American Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Falu (Falguni Shah) has secured a nomination under under Best Global Music Performance category.

The song, released on June 16, highlights the health benefits and the government's efforts to promote the nutritious cereal. And it also celebrates the International Year of the Millets, which was declared by the United Nations, this year. Millets' song is currently streaming across all leading online platforms. While speaking to PTI, Falu said, "Prime Minister Modi has written a song with me and my husband Gaurav Shah."

2023 has been designated as the International Year of Millets after India brought forward a proposal and it was endorsed by Members of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly. The Modi government has been promoting millet as a nutritious cereal, highlighting its health benefits and how it can help alleviate poverty. The cereal was even part of the menu of PM Modi's State Dinner when he visited the US.