Prabhas reviews Nani, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Dasara, suggests 'we should do more films...'

Prabhas-Dasara

Nani, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Dasara might have opened with mixed critical reception, but audiences are loving their Natural Star as the fearless Dharani. Apart from winning the masses, Nani and team Dasara has even won the appreciation of Prabhas. The Baahubali star has watched Nani's latest film, and he's impressed with the masala entertainer.

Prabhas took his feelings for Dasara to Instagram and shared a poster of the film. The actor even shared a short review about the film, and wrote, "Just saw #Dasara. What a film. I loved it. Congrats to @nameisnani for doing this film. Nani, the director @shrikanthodela, @keerthysureshofficial and the whole team did a great job. We should do more films like."

Here's the post

cre_Trending

Dasara released in cinemas with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa. The Hindi version of the film failed to make an impact, and Bholaa remained first choice of Hindi audiences. Nani’s Dasara is continuing its good run at the box office despite a heavy drop on Friday. On Saturday, the third day of its release, the film recovered somewhat and registered 24% growth in collections across India. With its Saturday numbers, it is now Nani’s highest-grossing film ever, a mark that it has breached in just three days.

Dasara, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, opened to a massive Rs 23 crore domestic and Rs 35 crore worldwide haul on Thursday, Ram Navami. The action entertainer has managed to sustain decent pace despite less than favourable reviews nationally. On Saturday, Sacnilk reported that the film earned Rs 12.10 crore across India, including Rs 11.24 crore in the Telugu version itself. With this, its domestic net haul has become Rs 45 crore.

Dasara has been performing exceptionally well overseas. As of Saturday, its worldwide gross is Rs 67 crore as per trade sources. The film’s producers, however, have claimed that it has done a business of Rs 71 crore. In either case, it is already Nani’s highest-grossing film ever, beating Ninnu Kori and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, both of which earned just over Rs 50 crore.